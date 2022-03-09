Game-Based Learning Market Makes Educational Experience Proficient And Personalized

Game Based Learning Global Market Report 2022– Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The rising focus on personalized learning is expected to propel the growth of the global game-based learning market. Personalized learning is the process of customizing the learning according to the needs, interests, strengths, and skills of a student. The tasks are tailored as per the abilities and interests of the learners, which will shift responsibility for learning to the learner. Game-based personalized learning helps in enhancing the learning experiences in a more timely and proficient manner. It simulates the real-world experiences and applications for the facilitators and learners. For instance, according to the economic times, an India business-focused daily newspaper, in 2021, the private equity investments in EdTech companies focusing on personalized learning valued around USD 5 billion. Therefore, the growing focus on personalized learning is driving the growth of the game-based learning market.

Strategic partnerships and collaborations between companies are a key trend gaining popularity in the game-based learning market. Major players operating in the market are partnering and collaborating to develop and offer innovative services. For instance, in December 2021, Microsoft India collaborated with WhiteHat Jr for providing an immersive and personalized learning experience to teachers and students through game-based learning. The new Code with Minecraft program includes a highly curated curriculum, which provides an opportunity for the students to master the coding concepts.

Major players covered in the global game-based learning industry are BreakAway games, Gamelearn, Recurrence Inc, StratBeans Consulting, Simulearn, Playgen, Fundamentor, Kuato Studios, G-Cube, Hornbill FX, MLevel, Gametize, LearningWare, Inc, Indusgeeks, Growth Engineering, MAK Technologies, Lumos Labs, Games2Train, SCVNGR, Will Interactive, LearningWare, Kahoot, Frontier Developments, Minecraft, Spin Master, Schell Games, Tangible Play, Raptivity, Banzai Labs, Cognitive Toybox, and Idnusgeeks.

The global game based learning market size is expected to grow from $9.54 billion in 2021 to $11.73 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.97%. The change in the market growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic. The global game-based learning market share is expected to reach $27.52 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 23.77%.

In March 2021, Axonify, a Canada-based provider of training and communications solutions, has acquired MLevel, a USA-based digital learning platform involved in offering 360° learning experience to enterprise clients, for an undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition, Axonify aims at strengthening the complementary capabilities and driving the future of modern learning.

TBRC’s global game-based learning market analysis report is segmented by component into solution, service, by deployment mode into cloud, on-premise, by game type into AR VR Games, AI-based games, location-based games, assessment and evaluation games, training, knowledge and skill-based games, language learning games, others, by end-user into consumer, education, government, enterprises.

