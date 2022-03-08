Legislation will modernize passenger transportation, improve safety

CANADA, March 8 - Government has tabled Bill 13, which would make permanent two requirements under the Passenger Transportation Act and further strengthen B.C.’s passenger-directed transportation industry.

The Passenger Transportation Act applies to drivers of commercial vehicles that carry passengers, such as taxis, limousines and ride-hail vehicles.

The new Bill 13, tabled on March 8, 2022, proposes amendments to the Passenger Transportation Act that would:

make permanent the record-check review process through which people can appeal decisions that deemed them ineligible to drive a passenger-directed vehicle; and

make permanent the requirement that passenger-directed vehicle drivers operating under a temporary operating permit meet record-check requirements.

The existing legislation requires that every individual undergo a criminal record check and a driving record check to work as a passenger-directed vehicle driver.

The amendment making permanent the requirement for drivers working under a temporary operating permit to meet record-check requirements supports public safety and holds all drivers of passenger-directed vehicles to the same standard, regardless of whether they operate under a licence or a temporary operating permit.

The amendment making the record-check review process permanent prevents anyone from being deemed ineligible due to matters on their driving or criminal record unrelated to their work as a passenger-directed vehicle driver.

These amendments are focused on passenger safety and industry modernization and support the mandate of the minister of transportation and infrastructure. Making these amendments permanent aligns the province’s record-check process with the Human Rights Code, supports gig-economy workers, better regulates drivers with temporary permits and keeps passengers safe.