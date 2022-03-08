Government Invests in Film Industry Growth

CANADA, March 8 - The government is investing $23 million to help Nova Scotia’s film industry grow sustainably and generate economic activity year-round.

Premier Tim Houston announced today, March 8, two investments to support the industry:

$8 million toward a soundstage that will increase the industry’s capacity, create more jobs and allow productions to continue year-round

$15 million for a new Nova Scotia Content Creator Fund that will benefit local film and television productions.

The Premier and Screen Nova Scotia representatives will also travel to Los Angeles from March 12 to 16 to meet with decision-makers from Disney, Netflix, NBC Universal and other studios.

“Film is a crucial and growing part of Nova Scotia’s economy – creating jobs, bringing international investments and showing the world what Nova Scotia has to offer,” said Premier Houston. “These investments will help show international producers that Nova Scotia is a great place to film, while making sure local creators have the resources they need to thrive.”

The Nova Scotia Content Creator Fund will provide $3 million per year over five years to eligible Nova Scotia-led productions, supporting local directors, writers, actors and performers. Screen Nova Scotia will administer the fund and lead development of a 4,645 square-metre (50,000 sq. ft.) soundstage facility. The facility is expected to cost $20 million in total, with further support coming from other partners and private investors.

Quotes: This investment marks an exciting and pivotal moment in time for our sector. While our industry has worked hard to build back production volume in Nova Scotia over the past seven years, a soundstage and a content creator fund are two critical pieces of infrastructure that will propel us towards our full growth potential. Laura Mackenzie, Executive Director, Screen Nova Scotia

Quick Facts: the film industry contributed about $180.8 million to Nova Scotia’s economy in 2021-22, up from about $78 million in 2019-20 and about $91.6 million in 2020-21

the Province supported 82 projects through the Film and Television Production Incentive Fund in 2021-22

Premier Houston will also travel to Ottawa from March 9 to 11 to meet with officials from the United Kingdom and the European Union on trade, tourism and economic opportunities before travelling on to Los Angeles

