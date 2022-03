“One Minutes” (5 per side) H.R. 6968 – Suspending Energy Imports from Russia Act (Rep. Doggett – Ways and Means) (Subject to a Rule) House Amendment to the Senate Amendment to H.R. 2471 – Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2022 (Rep. DeLauro – Appropriations) (Subject to a Rule) H.J.Res. 75 – Extension of Continuing Appropriations Act, 2022 (Rep. DeLauro – Appropriations) (Subject to a Rule)