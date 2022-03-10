Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,048 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,720 in the last 365 days.

Leading Innovators in Exceptional Perfumery: Nabeel Perfumes

Leading Innovators in Exceptional Perfumery

Muhammed Aasik is the founder of SEO Spider Dubai, SEO Expert, and SEO Freelancer in Dubai. A Professional SEO Specialist, Google Analytics, and White Hat SEO.”
— Mohamed Aasik
SHAJAH, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Founded in 1969 by Asghar Adam Ali (Al Attar), Emirati perfume house, Nabeel Perfumes Group of Companies, has emerged as one of the region’s pioneering forces in the perfume industry. The brand attributes its ongoing success to “sheer hard work and strict quality measures”, standing true to its very definition in the Arabic language, Nabeel meaning ‘Noble’.

With its sophisticated manufacturing plant in Sharjah Airport International Free Zone spanning over 200,000 square feet, today the company has matured into a renowned "home-grown" fragrance a house that is home to four independent perfume brands; Nabeel Perfumes (Arabic and oriental), Chris Adams Perfumes(French Masstige), The Spirit of Dubai (luxury niche), and Nuvo (value redefined).

With a standing workforce of more than 600 staff, Nabeel Perfumes Group of Companies exports its creations, which include perfumes, oils, bakhoors/incense, and ouds, mukhamaria, cosmetics, gift sets to over 100 countries worldwide and has amassed an extensive network of independent distributors across the globe. The Group, which established a base in the Saif Zone in 2002, is the largest incense manufacturer in the region.

Over the years Nabeel Perfumes Group of Companies has received worldwide recognition and accolades including Environmental Performance Certificate by UAE Ministry of Environment and Water, Sharjah Economic Excellence Awards by Sharjah Chamber of Commerce & Industry in association with European Foundation for Quality Management, SAIF Excellence Award by Sharjah Airport International Free Zone Authority, Dr. Rashid Alleem, Chairman of SEWA & Founder of Alleem Knowledge Center, in the presence of senior dignitaries and guests, awarded Asghar Adam Ali the title ‘Marketing professional of the year – Best of 2014’ at the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce &Industry, U.A.E.“Motivated by the unwavering loyalty of a plethora of satisfied consumers from across the globe, we resolve ourselves to transform Nabeel into a global leader, using ingredients of success — customer satisfaction, unflinching adherence to quality, and creating a workforce to dream big and to contribute high — as our theme,” said Mr. Asghar.

Mohamed Aasik
Nabeel Perfumes
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Leading Innovators in Exceptional Perfumery: Nabeel Perfumes

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.