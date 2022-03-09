CG Essentials taking the grooming industry by storm

CG Essentials Logo Collab perfume with "Bad Girls Club" star Judi Jai Collab edge control with Sara Molina

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Starting just less than a year ago, CG Essentials is establishing what seems to be an overnight success story right before our very eyes. The company launched in April of 2021 in the middle of the pandemic. Both founders were full time plumbers by trade at the time and decided that the feeling of being well groomed and taken care of was underrated and something that everyone should have access to at home and on the go. As previously stated by one of the co-founders, Lorenzo Carson, “ultimately, it’s the confidence we sell”. For those who don’t know, CG Essentials offers a variety of self-care/grooming products such as fragrances, edge control, brushes, beauty blenders, and more that can be bought separately or bundled as a set. The brand has landed multiple collaboration deals and has caught the attention of several well known Influencers via Instagram with its unique marketing approach and CG logo. This distinctive logo is proudly displayed on all of their products.

CG Essentials has also accumulated a large following on social media and is ranked number one on Google. The company is also within the top 1% of other online stores that launched around the same time as they did, reeling in thousands of website visitors per week. What makes them stand out from the rest you may ask? Perhaps it’s the unique lane that they’ve tapped into instead of the typical apparel or lashes that seem to be the popular business choices right now. Perhaps it’s the story behind why they wanted to go into business and be their own bosses in the first place.

Being a plumber full time is very time consuming. The two founders originally bonded over having very similar situations with their young daughters at home. The two decided that having the time to teach their children how to ride a bike and going to their sporting events/school plays was worth stepping away from the trade. The two hardworking fathers ultimately decided trying to build a brand and potentially build some generational wealth was worth the risk. Co-founder Taqee Zareef stated “as the time passes so fast with kids- one minute you’re cutting the umbilical cord and the next you’re getting them ready for school, so it was more important for us to just be present for our kids than to be worried about playing it safe with a very time consuming occupation. We didn’t want to look back and have missed all of the key moments in their childhoods”.

Some of the products CG Essentials offers is even named after their daughters, such as “Layla’s Luxury Lip Balm”, “Love Aliya Perfume”, and “Iyanna’s Edge Control”. With Taqee and Lorenzo both recently having baby boys born, it doesn’t look like the drive and motivation is going to stop anytime soon. In conclusion, the black-owned brand is definitely one that should be on your radar.