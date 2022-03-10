CALIFORNIA PAGEANT QUEENS WILL USE THEIR VOICE TO RAISE AWARENESS ABOUT MENTAL HEALTH
Miss Black CA USA Autumn Rae and Miss Black CA USA Talented Teen Nasreen El-Shabazz (Photo Credit: DeAndre Watkins)
Support Miss Black CA USA Autumn Rae and Miss Black CA USA Talented Teen Nasreen El-Shabazz as they raise awareness on mental healthLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The reigning Miss Black CA USA Autumn Rae and Miss Black CA USA Talented Teen Nasreen El-Shabazz will use their pageant platform to continue to bring awareness and resolution to the increasing subject matter of depression, suicide, and mental health as they represent the state of California this year at the national Miss Black USA and Miss Black USA Talented Teen held in Washington, D.C. on Sunday, August 7th, 2022. The pageant will broadcast live on Fox Soul.
The pageant empowers women to own their power and celebrates their unique talents, traits, and beauty. Pageants are often seen or perceived as a showcase of vanity and shallowness, and a stressor for the participants. Many psychological experts have found that they can lead to a whole host of mental issues amongst participants. However, they are an amazing tool for promoting personal excellence, for becoming “the best version of yourself.”
Miss Black USA’s CA Director Antina Campbell understands this oh so well, both professionally and personally. Miss Campbell says, “Along with my own personal struggles of depression at a young age, the recent passing of the 2019 Miss USA Cheslie Kryst and the mental health toll of the coronavirus pandemic, I am clear that my position as the new CA Pageant Director for Miss Black USA, is to make sure that the young beautiful black women within my organization have inner peace first above any crown.” By partnering with a few local therapists, Miss Campbell is committed to fostering a healthy mental environment within the organization and the community. Moreover, with the desire to help underserved youth and those experiencing mental health issues, both Autumn and Nasreen are fully committed to using their platform as Miss Black CA USA and Miss Black CA USA Talented Teen to support the mental health community and youth dealing with behavioral challenges.
Autumn Rae is a charismatic individual, who is no stranger to adversities, but an asset to the betterment of society. Following her grandfather, Sonny Turner, lead member of The Platters, and grandmother, Leuvenia Eaton, leading lady of The Metrotones, and writer of their song “Skitter Skatter, Autumn is an independent songwriter, who is excited to share her artistry with the world! From ages 13 to 23, she served as a worship leader, as well as a Sunday School teacher, at Progression Ministries, under the tutelage of Apostle Marion Johnson. At Progression, Autumn volunteers her services to “Take It to The Streets,” which involves preparing meals for the homeless community, and traveling throughout the city of Lancaster, CA, to deliver them to those in need. Visit Autumn’s GoFundMe page to pledge your support.
Nasreen El-Shabazz, the youngest of ten siblings and a 3.8 - 4.0 GPA, is a bright intelligent ambitious young lady who is no stranger to pageants. At age six she competed in her first pageant, Little Miss African American Scholarship Pageant under the direction of multi-talented performer and choreographer Lisa Ruffin. Her dedication to the mission of LMAA garnished her the LMAA crown at age 12. Thereafter, she went on to appear on the RuPaul show alongside 2019 Miss USA Cheslie Kryst, Miss Teen USA, Nia Kaliegh Garris, and Miss America Nia Franklin, OWN TV show "Homemade Simply" with Laila Ali and speaking for the LA Mayor’s office during Black History Month. Visit Nasreen’s GoFundMe page to pledge your support.
In preparation for the national competition, Autumn and Nasreen have each set up their own GoFundMe page to help raise funds to cover cost of their dresses, travel, training and much more. Moreover, Lu Sierra, the talented former supermodel, and world’s leading runway expert for the modeling industry and many major pageant systems such as Miss America, Americas Ideal Miss, Volunteer America, and Miss USA/Miss Universe to name just a few, is one of the many sponsors preparing Autumn and Nasreen for the national 2022 Miss Black USA Scholarship Pageant.
About Miss Black USA Scholarship Pageant
The Miss Black USA Scholarship Pageant, a non-profit corporation headquartered in the state of Maryland, is a national scholarship competition for young women of African descent that was founded in 1986 by Karen Arrington. The organization is the first and largest scholarship pageant for women of color, awarding over $500,000 in scholarships
