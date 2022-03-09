Governor Newsom Announces Appointments 3.8.22

Published: Mar 08, 2022

SACRAMENTO — Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Raymond C. Hitchcock, 51, of Carmichael, has been appointed Executive Secretary at the California Native American Heritage Commission. Hitchcock is of Miwok and Nisenan descent and is a member of the Wilton Rancheria. He has been Owner of Contemporary Countertops since 1996. He served as Chairman and CEO of Wilton Rancheria from 2014 to 2020. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $135,768. Hitchcock is a Democrat. Alice Rodriguez, 47, of Sacramento, has been reappointed Deputy Director of External Affairs at the California High-Speed Rail Authority, where she has served in that position since 2017. Rodriguez was a Small Business Advocate at the California High-Speed Rail Authority from 2015 to 2017. She was Manager at the Office of the Director at the California Department of Managed Health Care from 2014 to 2015. Rodriguez was a Senior Manager of External Affairs from 2011 to 2014 at California Volunteers, where she also served as Special Assistant to the Secretary and Program Associate from 2006 to 2011. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $130,560. Rodriguez is a Democrat. Marvin Green, 59, of Roseville, has been appointed Deputy Director of Logistics Management at the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services. Green has been Director of Plant Operations at the Villara Corporation since 2016. He has been M-Day Colonel Logistics Officer in the California National Guard since 2008. Green was Director of Operations at Core-Mark International from 2013 to 2015 and Operations Manager at the Campbell Soup Company from 1995 to 2013. Green earned a Master of Arts degree in Strategic Studies from the U.S. Army War College and a Master of Arts degree in Adult Education/Executive Development for Public Service from Ball State University. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $168,552. Green is a Republican. Edward Westfall, 55, of Davis, has been appointed Deputy Director of Response at the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services, where he has served as Coastal Region Administrator since 2021. He served with the U.S. Coast Guard from 1985 to 2021, retiring with the rank of Captain (O-6). He held multiple positions in the U.S. Coast Guard, including Commanding Officer of the Cutters Red Cedar, William Tate, Aspen, Escanaba, and Boutwell; Executive Director of the Interdiction Committee; and Chief of the Office of Emerging Policy. Westfall was Deputy Director of the National Maritime Intelligence-Integration Office from 2018 to 2020 and Chief of the Arctic Strategy Branch for the U.S. European Command from 2012 to 2014. He was Assistant Coast Guard Attaché at the U.S. Embassy in Mexico City from 2007 to 2009 and a Surface Operations Officer at the Joint Interagency Task Force West from 2001 to 2003. Westfall is a member of the Marines’ Memorial Association; Military Officers Association of America; Surface Navy Association; National War College Alumni Association; California Emergency Service Association; Rutgers Alumni Association; Excelsior College Alumni Association; National Railway Historical Society; Prinsendam Rescue Association; and the Rail Passengers Association. Westfall earned a Master of Public Administration degree from Rutgers University and a Master of Science degree in National Security Strategy from the National War College. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $168,552. Westfall is a Democrat.

