BRAVA Roof Tile Acquires a Line of Sustainable Pavers

Fast-growing synthetic roofing manufacturer invests in the future of pavers.

WASHINGTON, IA, USA, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an agreement signed in February 2022, BRAVA Roof Tile, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Wildhawk Investments, entered into an agreement to acquire AZEK’s Paver assets.

BRAVA, a manufacturer of beautifully authentic, high-performance synthetic roofing cedar shakes, slate, and Spanish barrel tiles is on a mission to bring innovative and sustainable building products to market. Made with up to 95 percent post-consumer recycled rubber and plastics removed from the waste stream, BRAVA Pavers share the same commitment of responsibility to our environment.

Sustainability doesn’t end with raw materials. BRAVA Pavers are manufactured using a process that requires 95 percent less energy and produces 96 percent less CO2 emissions than conventional concrete pavers. For design professionals and owners seeking to earn LEED certification, BRAVA’s synthetic pavers are a welcomed new choice.

BRAVA Pavers offer visual appeal, design flexibility, strength, and durability. At one-third the weight of comparable concrete products and using a cutting-edge grid system designed to reduce installation time, BRAVA Pavers are perfect for

● Driveways
● Paths
● Patios
● Rooftops
● Balconies
● Decks

“We are excited to bring our experience in the manufacture and sale of beautiful building products made from recycled materials to the paver market. Where others see post-consumer waste, we see the future of building materials. BRAVA Pavers reflect our commitment to high-performance sustainable products.”

Adam Brantman, President, BRAVA ROOF TILE

“We are honored to continue to serve existing customers, offering the same products that they know and love while looking forward to building relationships with new customers.”

Will Hall, VP of Sales and Marketing, BRAVA ROOF TILE

For more information, visit bravarooftile.com.

Will Hall
BRAVA Roof Tile
+1 844-290-4196
will.hall@bravatile.com

