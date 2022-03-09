Request for Transportation Alternatives Project Applications

Main, News Posted on Mar 8, 2022 in Highways News

STATEWIDE – The Hawaii State Department of the Transportation (HDOT) Highways Division is requesting applications and requests for information for the Transportation Alternatives (TA) Program funding (FY 2022-2026).

The TA program provides planning, design, and construction funding for projects that encourage the use and enhance the experience of alternative modes of transportation (e.g., biking, walking, transit, rideshare). Eligible projects include on- and off-road pedestrian and bicycle routes and facilities, improving non-driver (e.g., children, elderly, handicapped, rural) access to public transportation, enhanced safety features, community improvement activities, and environmental mitigation.

Entities eligible to receive TA Program funds:

Local governments

Regional transportation authorities

Transit agencies

Natural resource or public land agencies

School districts, local education agencies, or schools

Tribal governments

Nonprofits

More information on the program and the application form can be found on HDOT Highway’s Division website: https://highways.hidot.hawaii.gov/stories/s/kcrh-vrcf

Please contact the TA Program Coordinator, Jeyan Thirugnanam at 808-587-6336 or [email protected].

