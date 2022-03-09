Tamino announces Dividend and publishes El Volcan Geologic Report

The Company is planning to issue two Dividends, announcing one now

Tamino Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TINO)

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Tamino" or the "Company" -OTC Markets: TINO- March 9, 2022, the Company has prepared a Summary of our Geologic Report on its El Volcan Property on its website and also in our Youtube Channel. Our most important advisors wanted to actually discuss the fact that the document we have presented was signed off by our Chief Geologist. Mr. Jorge Lopez signed off the Geologic Report prepared on El Volcan along with Geologist Richard Tschauder.

The Company is planning to issue a Dividend. The announcement that it will be giving a common stock dividend to all current shareholders holding a certain number of shares. The stock dividend will be a number of shares equal to 6.8% of their existing holdings of the Company's common stock as of the close of OTC Markets on April 11, 2011.

Following up on the Company’s Gold Project, El Volcan, our Geologists make a great team and they came up with an interesting report that has generated expectations and eventually will evolve into a large number of alternatives on how to best develop this Gold & Silver Property in a prolific gold zone within the State of Sonora. As mentioned before, Environmental Engineers are currently working on its Environmental Impact Study.

To download our newly updated Geologic Report you must visit our Website in www.taminominerals.ca within the following link to download the presentation:

Geologic Report Presentation Link

In essence the company also explains within this summarized version the importance of having nearby producing gold mines and our latest achievements. All of this will enable the company to finalize an audit as it does have access to a Property of Merit-Exploration Target. The Company will be ready to present it’s NI 43-101 Report in the near future. We also invite you to view a Video of the Property on this link on our Youtube Channel:

YouTube Video

https://youtu.be/qD-09Hrtp3w

As mentioned before the company Authorized Share Count from 1 Billion Common Shares. The number of Outstanding Shares is 497,085,278. Not long ago the Company requested a Share Position Report from DTCC which reported that the company has a total float in the market of 149,167,818 common shares through the Depositary Trust and Clearing Corporation -DTCC-

Substantial progress is being made with respect to logistical and operational aspects to begin its Exploration Program on its El Volcan Property. Our budget does include activities such as Sampling, Mapping, Geophysics and Drilling.

The company is in conversations with various Venture Capital Firms and will report on progress made in order to close a Financing to fund its Exploration Program.

TAMINO MINERALS, INC.

TAMINO MINERALS, INC. is exploring for Gold, Silver, Copper and Lithium within a prolific Precious Metals and Mineral producing State, Sonora.

On behalf of the Board,



Pedro Villagran-Garcia, President & CEO

Tamino Minerals, Inc.

For further information, please contact the Company at 1-307-212-4657 or by email at info@taminominerals.ca

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information contained in this press release, including any information as to our strategy, plans or future financial or operating performance and other statements that express management's expectations or estimates of future performance, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "will," "anticipate," "contemplate," "target," "plan," "continue," "budget," "may," "intend," "estimate," "project" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Our actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, without limitation those set forth as "Risk Factors" in our filings with the SEC which can be found at www.sec.gov. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

El Volcan Project Geologic Report Presentation