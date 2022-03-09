Submit Release
News Search

There were 913 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,583 in the last 365 days.

Request for Transportation Alternatives Project Applications

Posted on Mar 8, 2022 in Highways News, Main, News

STATEWIDE – The Hawaii State Department of the Transportation (HDOT) Highways Division is requesting applications and requests for information for the Transportation Alternatives (TA) Program funding (FY 2022-2026).

The TA program provides planning, design, and construction funding for projects that encourage the use and enhance the experience of alternative modes of transportation (e.g., biking, walking, transit, rideshare). Eligible projects include on- and off-road pedestrian and bicycle routes and facilities, improving non-driver (e.g., children, elderly, handicapped, rural) access to public transportation, enhanced safety features, community improvement activities, and environmental mitigation.

Entities eligible to receive TA Program funds:

  • Local governments
  • Regional transportation authorities
  • Transit agencies
  • Natural resource or public land agencies
  • School districts, local education agencies, or schools
  • Tribal governments
  • Nonprofits

More information on the program and the application form can be found on HDOT Highway’s Division website: https://highways.hidot.hawaii.gov/stories/s/kcrh-vrcf

Please contact the TA Program Coordinator, Jeyan Thirugnanam at 808-587-6336 or [email protected].

###

You just read:

Request for Transportation Alternatives Project Applications

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.