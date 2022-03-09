03/08/22-NEW SYSTEM LAUNCHED FOR COLLECTIONS WITHIN FOREST RESERVES

For Immediate News Release: March 8, 2022

NEW SYSTEM LAUNCHED FOR COLLECTIONS WITHIN FOREST RESERVES Online platform facilitates both personal and commercial gathering of forest items

(Honolulu) – Individuals wishing to collect foliage, fruit, trees, or other items from State Forest Reserves can now apply for permits through an easy-to-use online system. The new platform, developed by the DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW), covers both personal-use collections and commercial harvesting. While commercial harvest permits are associated with a fee, permits for collecting items in quantities that are determined by DLNR as representing personal use are provided free of charge.

The new platform utilizes a map interface to allow users to select a collection area geographically, rather than requiring applicants to know the name of a specific Forest Reserve ahead of time. Once an area on the map is selected, a custom permit application is generated that automatically includes information about the selected location. Users can then use a drop-down menu to select the items and input the quantities they intend to collect. If the desired quantity exceeds the limit for personal use, the form automatically updates with pricing information to instead generate a commercial harvest permit application.

The new platform also includes information on where to find commonly requested items. Users looking to obtain bamboo, strawberry guava, or even a Christmas tree can consult the permit system to know where to find their desired item. The process of reviewing and approving permit applications has also been made digital, which should result in a faster turnaround time for receiving permits.

People wishing to apply for permits on hardcopy can still do so at any DOFAW District office. The online permitting platform can be accessed under permit topic #5 on the (State Forest Reserve System Permits) DOFAW Permits website.

# # #

DOFAW permit webpage: http://dlnr.hawaii.gov/dofaw/permits/

Media Contact:

AJ McWhorter Communications Specialist Hawai’i Department of Land and Natural Resources [email protected] 808-587-0396 (Communications Office)