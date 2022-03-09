MARVO Z Announces Launch of Fit Pro - a Swap-in Big and Small Grips, Most Interchangeable Gaming and Office Mouse

Current gaming mice do not offer users sufficient flexibility, The MARVO Z Fit Pro changes that dynamic by allowing customers to use grips suitable for their hand size.” — MARVO Z spokesperson

KOWLOON, HONG KONG, March 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MARVO Z, respected makers of innovative gaming peripherals, will announce the Kickstarter launch of a stunning new customized mouse with swap-in big and small colorful grips. This full-featured customized mouse is available on March 8 at 7:00 PDT/10:00 EDT/ 14:00 GMT/ 22:00 GMT+8 on Kickstarter.

“Current gaming mice do not offer users sufficient flexibility,” said a company spokesperson. “The MARVO Z Fit Pro changes that dynamic by allowing customers to use grips suitable for their hand size, putting an end to the era of generic mouse sizes.”

New MARVO Z grips come in seven colors, including black, clear, blue, green, purple, and orange are suitable for different grip styles. “This innovative product,” the brand says, “is suitable for claw, palm, and fingertip operation.”

MARVO Z is keen to point out that the Fit Pro is still a serious piece of hardware under the hood. Like other professional gaming mice on the market, it allows users to connect to their computers via several different modes, including Bluetooth, 2.4G USB Wireless, and Type-C wired connection. It is compatible with Mac, Windows, IOS, and Android and has an estimated battery life of 120 hours, thanks to SmartSaver technology.

“MARVO Z’s SmartSaver® Technology ensures that the mouse lighting turns off simultaneously when in contact with your hand for increased battery life,” said the company spokesperson. “With up to 120 hours of usage while on Bluetooth mode, and up to 70 hours while on 2.4G connection mode, you’ll never have to worry about your mouse dying mid-game,” the brand reassures gamers.

Durability is also a part of the design. MARVO Z says that the device’s Omron® mechanical switches are rated for 50 million clicks, suggesting a device lifetime of more than ten years for average users. The device has PixArt’s “gaming-grade” flagship Pixart® 3370 sensor capable of 19000 programmable DPI and 1000 HZ/1ms polling rate. Hence, MARVO Z claims that the MARVO Z Fit Pro fulfills users’ needs for all occasions.

MARVO Z has also invested heavily in improving mouse movement fluidity. The Fit Pro’s state-of-the-art glide PTFE® premium mouse feet reduce stiction and enhance fine movement.

“Gamers can look forward to an ultra-smooth experience with the Fit Pro,” a company spokesperson said. “The new device features a special type of plastic on its feet designed to prevent friction between the underside of the mouse and the gaming surface. Gamers should be able to avoid annoying stiction that can make it challenging to accurately place the cursor, as is the problem on some other mouse models.

Those looking for RGB options will not be disappointed either. The Fit Pro offers 16.8 million custom colors with software-controlled programming options. It uses a Pixart® 3370 optical sensor for enhanced tracking accuracy.

While the primary market for the new product is gamers, MARVO Z wants to make it clear that the mouse is also suitable for work and general computing activities. The Fit Pro comes with both 2.4G and Bluetooth wireless options which “provides the convenience you need to attend meetings, whether you are using a computer, laptop or tablet,” says the brand.

The most interchangeable gaming and office mouse- Marvo Z Fit Pro is available on 8th March on Kickstarter with special pricing for early adopters.

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/marvo-z/fit-pro-the-most-interchangeable-gaming-and-office-mouse?ref=9of56z&token=2ef87e4d