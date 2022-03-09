Immediate Properties LLC, A Medican Enterprises Inc(OTC:MDCN)Subsidiary, Set to Build Fifty Floor High Rise in San Diego

Medican Enterprises, Inc (OTCMKTS:MDCN)

SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Medican Enterprises Inc. (OTC:MDCN) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Immediate Properties LLC, has completed is architectural plans, designs, budget and renderings for its 50-story, mixed-use condominium high rise. The project is expected to cost in excess of $10M. Although San Diego is slated to be the location of the building, the exact neighborhood has not yet been determined.

The San Diego View

However, It is projected to be the tallest structure in San Diego. The tallest building in San Diego at the moment is One America Plaza that this will dwarf. (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_tallest_buildings_in_San_Diego)

The project is expected to create hundreds of jobs for San Diegans. The unemployment rate in the San Diego County was 4.2 percent in December 2021, down from a revised 4.6 percent in November 2021, and below the year-ago estimate of 8.0 percent. This compares with an unadjusted unemployment rate of 5.0 percent for California and 3.7 percent for the nation during the same period. Construction experienced the most significant month-over decline with a reduction of 2,400 jobs. Specialty trade contractors (down 1,800) were responsible for 75 percent of the job reduction. As such, San Diego is ripe for the construction of this iconic building with financing stemming from EB5 funds.

The Total building size including the lobby, restaurants, offices and others will be approximately 950,000 square feet.

Every unit is to have generous sized balconies, living rooms, dens, dining rooms and kitchens. The property will also contain the following:

• social lounge with dramatic lobby including full kitchen, billiards, library, grand piano and private party areas

• Business center & Private meeting room

• 5 high speed elevators

• State of the art fitness center

• 24-hour concierge

• 24 hour security with 24 hour video surveillance

• Steam room and sauna

• Private change rooms with showers, washrooms and locker facilities

• 10th floor Swimming pool,

• Rooftop swimming pool, Jacuzzi, Outdoor fireplace with lounging area, BBQs with dining area, and garden

The building will feature geothermal heating and cooling. CEO, Xavier Mitchell, states, “When it comes to efficiency, geothermal AC beats conventional central AC by far. Your geothermal heat pump isn't wasting electricity trying to pump indoor hot air into the already-hot outdoors; instead, it's easily releasing heat into the cool underground. Geothermal can easily save homeowners up to 70% on the heating and cooling costs, and up to 40% on water heating costs! For the average homeowner with a 2,500 ft2 home that switches from a conventional system to geothermal, it's common to see annual savings of $1,600 or more. The building will also feature solar power, charging stations, and smart technology systems in each unit.”

The following is a detailed breakdown:

Floors: 50 floors

Units: 250

Bedrooms:

10 X 4 Bedrooms, 6 baths to be 9,000 square feet each for a total of 90,000 square feet.

20 X 4 Bedrooms, 4 baths to be 5,000 square feet each for a total of 100,000 square feet.

20 X 4 Bedrooms, 4 baths to be 4,500 square feet each for a total of 90,000 square feet.

25 X 3 Bedrooms, 3 baths to be 4,000 square feet each for a total of 100,000 square feet.

25 X 3 Bedrooms, 3 baths to be 3,500 square feet each for a total of 87,500 square feet.

25 X 3 Bedrooms, 3 baths to be 3,200 square feet each for a total of 80,000 square feet.

25 X 3 Bedrooms, 2 baths to be 3,000 square feet each for a total of 75,000 square feet.

25 X 2 Bedrooms, 2 baths to be 2,800 square feet each for a total of 70,000 square feet.

25 X 2 Bedrooms, 2 baths to be 2,500 square feet each for a total of 62,500 square feet.

20 X 2 Bedrooms, 2 baths to be 2,000 square feet each for a total of 40,000 square feet.

20 X 1 Bedroom, 2 baths to be 1,800 square feet each for a total of 36,000 square feet.

10 X 1 Bedroom, 1 bath to be 1,500 square feet each for a total of 15,000 square feet.



Please see the attached video.

Updates will be forthcoming

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and jut uncertainties. That includes the possibility that the business outlined in this press release cannot be concluded for some reason. That could be as a result of technical, installation, permitting or other problems that were not anticipated. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Medican Enterprises, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein. Except for any obligation under the U.S. federal securities laws, Medican Enterprises, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

