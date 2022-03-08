Hoyer: There is No Place for Antisemitism in Our Country or on This Earth

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today after the House passed a resolution condemning the hostage situation in Colleyville, Texas and rejecting antisemitism in America:

“I was proud to bring a bipartisan resolution to the Floor today to show our country and the world that the House stands united in its condemnation of antisemitism and the dangerous increase of violence against Jewish people and Jewish communities here and abroad. The hostage situation in Colleyville, Texas, in January was just the latest example of that rise in antisemitism, and we all remember the deadly Tree of Life shooting in Pittsburgh in 2018 and the attacks in Poway, California, and Jersey City, New Jersey, among other disturbing incidents of violence specifically targeting Jews. Since the beginning of this year, we had antisemitic flyers posted in Bowie, Maryland, in the district I represent, and I have heard about so many other acts of antisemitism reported all across the country that aim to sow fear in Jewish communities and create hateful divisions in our country.

“We all know where such attacks come from: vile, racist, and bigoted tropes about Jewish people and twisted conspiracy theories that were conjured centuries ago and refashioned in our century into hatred spread online and through social media – as well as statements made by leaders in government, the arts, sports, and popular culture. Extremists have embraced antisemitism, using Jewish people as scapegoats for all the ills they perceive in the world, just as has been done throughout history. We saw an example of this last month when two Republican Members of Congress, Reps. Gosar and Greene, spoke at a white-nationalist conference. By their presence and words, they contributed to the legitimization of abhorrent, antisemitic views.

“It should not have to be said that antisemitism has no place in America. Sadly, we must say it now – and say it loudly and clearly – because there are those who need to hear it. This resolution makes clear that the House rejects antisemitism forcefully and completely. We stand determinedly against hatred and violence targeting our fellow Americans who are Jewish and those directed at Jewish communities around the world. Jewish Americans should not have to be afraid to go to their synagogues or schools or other community institutions because of fear of violence; neither should they have to pay for armed guards outside of these places to deter or stop an attack; nor should rabbis and other community leaders have to undergo routine security trainings to know what to do in a hostage situation like the one in Texas or in the case of an active shooter or bomb threat.

“While our House Majority will continue to do everything it can to ensure that Jewish communities are protected, all Americans together have a duty to reject hate, to stand against racism and intolerance directed at our Jewish neighbors, and to affirm together that there is no place for antisemitism in our country or on this Earth.”