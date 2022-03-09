Exegy Adds Key Executives to its Diverse Global Team
EINPresswire.com/ -- Exegy Inc., a global leader in low-latency market data, execution technology, trading platforms, and predictive signals, today announced the appointment of Lindsey Becker and Pam Haaser to key executive roles. Both women come to Exegy with significant background in technology-driven companies and lead vital elements of Exegy’s ambitious post-merger growth plans.
Lindsey Becker, Senior Vice President and Global Head of Marketing, brings more than 15 years of B2B marketing experience in the capital markets leading global teams and driving revenue growth for both enterprise tech and SaaS-software solutions. Becker will lead the effort to implement Exegy’s go-to-market strategies to ensure the brand and demand generation mature in lockstep with the aggressive growth of the firm.
“Lindsey’s marketing team initiatives will provide rocket fuel for our sales efforts, driving brand awareness and demand generation for Exegy’s expanded line of solutions for the entire capital markets ecosystem,” said Chief Revenue Officer Craig Schachter.
Pam Haaser will serve as Exegy’s new Vice President of People, spearheading initiatives to scale process and systems to drive efficiencies and opportunities for the company’s talented workforce and ensure Exegy’s corporate culture encourages curiosity, innovation, transparency, and integrity.
Haaser most recently served as VP of People at Bold Penguin, a B2B technology startup. She oversaw the department’s efforts as the company grew more than 260% in three years. She is a strategic, hands-on people leader who brings more than 15 years of experience in talent acquisition, HR, and employee engagement functions to support employee retention and the growing needs of the business.
“Pam’s expertise in promoting a people-first culture based on inclusion and respect will ensure that Exegy continues to attract and retain the brightest and most innovative engineering and financial markets professionals,” Chief Financial Officer Dave Foster said. “Her appointment is an investment in Exegy’s commitment to build and retain a diverse global workforce.”
About Exegy®, Inc.
Exegy is a global leader in low-latency market data, execution technology, trading platforms, and predictive signals. Backed by Marlin Equity Partners, Exegy serves as a strategic partner to the complete ecosystem of the buy side, sell side, exchanges, and ISV/technology firms around the globe.
At the heart of Exegy solutions are fully managed, high-performance, and scalable solutions powered by purpose-built appliances, hardware-acceleration, artificial intelligence, enterprise software, and service automation technologies derived from our extensive patent portfolio.
Headquartered in St. Louis with regional offices in the US, UK, and Asia Pacific regions, Exegy has the global footprint to deliver world-class support and managed services to its customer base.
Suzanne Koziatek
Lindsey Becker, Senior Vice President and Global Head of Marketing, brings more than 15 years of B2B marketing experience in the capital markets leading global teams and driving revenue growth for both enterprise tech and SaaS-software solutions. Becker will lead the effort to implement Exegy’s go-to-market strategies to ensure the brand and demand generation mature in lockstep with the aggressive growth of the firm.
“Lindsey’s marketing team initiatives will provide rocket fuel for our sales efforts, driving brand awareness and demand generation for Exegy’s expanded line of solutions for the entire capital markets ecosystem,” said Chief Revenue Officer Craig Schachter.
Pam Haaser will serve as Exegy’s new Vice President of People, spearheading initiatives to scale process and systems to drive efficiencies and opportunities for the company’s talented workforce and ensure Exegy’s corporate culture encourages curiosity, innovation, transparency, and integrity.
Haaser most recently served as VP of People at Bold Penguin, a B2B technology startup. She oversaw the department’s efforts as the company grew more than 260% in three years. She is a strategic, hands-on people leader who brings more than 15 years of experience in talent acquisition, HR, and employee engagement functions to support employee retention and the growing needs of the business.
“Pam’s expertise in promoting a people-first culture based on inclusion and respect will ensure that Exegy continues to attract and retain the brightest and most innovative engineering and financial markets professionals,” Chief Financial Officer Dave Foster said. “Her appointment is an investment in Exegy’s commitment to build and retain a diverse global workforce.”
About Exegy®, Inc.
Exegy is a global leader in low-latency market data, execution technology, trading platforms, and predictive signals. Backed by Marlin Equity Partners, Exegy serves as a strategic partner to the complete ecosystem of the buy side, sell side, exchanges, and ISV/technology firms around the globe.
At the heart of Exegy solutions are fully managed, high-performance, and scalable solutions powered by purpose-built appliances, hardware-acceleration, artificial intelligence, enterprise software, and service automation technologies derived from our extensive patent portfolio.
Headquartered in St. Louis with regional offices in the US, UK, and Asia Pacific regions, Exegy has the global footprint to deliver world-class support and managed services to its customer base.
Suzanne Koziatek
Exegy, Inc.
+1 314-218-3600
media@exegy.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn