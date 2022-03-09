Palapa Tours - Grand Opening - Canada's Only Floating Tiki Bar
Take a relaxing tour up and down the Ottawa River or Wasaga Beach on a Hawaiian-style Palapa Hut.
The Bahamas has the swimming pigs, Paris has the Eiffel Tower and the Ottawa now has its very own fleet of floating Palapa Boats”OTTAWA, ON, CANADA, March 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ottawa Palapa Tours offers a unique floating bar on the water and allows passengers to sail away to a tropical paradise on the Ottawa River starting May 1st 2022!
— Mr. Palapa
Check out the instagram posts at Narcity
Spaces are filling up, reservations can be made at Ottawa Bookings or Wasaga Bookings
Summer 2021 posed several operational challenges in the midst’s of Provincial covid shutdowns and delays. Owners Mike Karpishka & Gaby Saucedo managed to set sail at the tail end of the season. They chalked it up to a “pilot season” and are eager for operations to begin in just a few weeks. They used the lockdown as an opportunity to expand operations to Wasaga Beach (2 Boats) and are actively looking for partnerships across Canada and The United States.
What is a Palapa? “In short, it is a traditional Mexican shelter roofed with palm leaves or branches.” Says Saucedo who was born in Mexico City. Their Palapa’s float and are the best way to experience the water an exclusive custom built 18ft x 18ft octagon-shaped vessel. Passengers will be envied on the water as they cruise the time away sipping drinks, listening or singing karaoke to their favorite tropical tunes!
The motor-run vessels accommodate up to twelve guests (plus two crew) and are equipped with fully functioning washroom facilities, Bluetooth speaker, bar stools, flat-screen TV and all necessary safety equipment. Guests are invited to bring their own food and enjoy the smooth ride as the First Mate serves up a selection of Tropical drinks or other beverage. The captains are all small vessels certified and licensed by Transport Canada.
Covid has taken its toll on travel, so our philosophy is, “If you can't make it somewhere tropical, we will bring the tropics to you!” says Karpishka. Many living in the Nation’s Capital don’t have a boat but want to be on the water, or they simply want to try something new. Palapa Tours will scratch that itch.
Starting at $60p/p with 6 daily tours (7 on Fri/Sat) that last 90 minutes, there is a Palapa waiting for you. Full Charter experiences are also available by the hour or day, along with some specialty cruises. Departure is from the Wharf located at Jaques-Cartier Park. Booking can be made online @ www.Palapa.Tours
Our Palapa’s are ideal for bachelorette & bachelor parties, family gatherings, corporate events, birthday parties, and more! “Your imagination is our limit,” says Saucedo. “We even have a few weddings booked this summer.”
GRAND OPENING (MAY 20TH): Gaby & Mike cordially invite you to attend their Grand Opening on Friday May 20th from 1-5pm that will be held at the Panorama Café located at the Canadian History Museum. Media and special guests are invited to the VIP section and the Public are welcome to visit and take a free 20-minute tour on our Palapa Boats. Activities will be ongoing with a special ribbon-cutting ceremony at 1:30pm. Mike and Gaby are also the owners of Touch the Water Inc. a company that is currently in negotiations with the NCC to build new docks on the east side foot of the Ottawa locks.
Stay tuned for more details. Mahalo ⚓️!
Michael Karpishka
Palapa Tours
+1 819-272-4977
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
Always a Good Time