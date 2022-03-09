CrossBorder Solutions Appoints MJ Masankay As New CEO

NEW YORK, NY, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CrossBorder Solutions, the global leader in technology driven tax solutions, today announced that Matthew “MJ” Masankay has been named as its new Chief Executive Officer. Donald Scherer, the Company’s former CEO, is stepping away from day-to-day operations and will continue his involvement with the Company as its Executive Chairman.

MJ has more than 15 years of senior management experience and has previously served as CrossBorder Solutions’ Chief Operating Officer. Prior to joining CrossBorder, he was a C-level executive at multiple organizations, and he was also a co-founder of Industria Creative and Ortaggi. MJ served as the CFO for the initial iteration of CrossBorder Solutions.

About CrossBorder Solutions

CrossBorder Solutions was founded in 1996 and quickly became an industry leader in transfer pricing compliance. The company was sold to Thomson Reuters in 2007, and in 2017 was re-established under the original management team with the goal to provide tax compliance software and services to multinational corporations. CrossBorder Solutions is now the global leader in technology-driven tax solutions for transfer pricing, R&D tax credits, and tax provision.

CrossBorder Solutions is backed by leading institutional partners such as Insight Partners and Savant Growth. These firms have invested over $100m into the company to support ongoing growth.