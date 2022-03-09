Submit Release
News Search

There were 975 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,536 in the last 365 days.

CrossBorder Solutions Appoints MJ Masankay As New CEO

NEW YORK, NY, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CrossBorder Solutions, the global leader in technology driven tax solutions, today announced that Matthew “MJ” Masankay has been named as its new Chief Executive Officer. Donald Scherer, the Company’s former CEO, is stepping away from day-to-day operations and will continue his involvement with the Company as its Executive Chairman.

MJ has more than 15 years of senior management experience and has previously served as CrossBorder Solutions’ Chief Operating Officer. Prior to joining CrossBorder, he was a C-level executive at multiple organizations, and he was also a co-founder of Industria Creative and Ortaggi. MJ served as the CFO for the initial iteration of CrossBorder Solutions.

About CrossBorder Solutions
CrossBorder Solutions was founded in 1996 and quickly became an industry leader in transfer pricing compliance. The company was sold to Thomson Reuters in 2007, and in 2017 was re-established under the original management team with the goal to provide tax compliance software and services to multinational corporations. CrossBorder Solutions is now the global leader in technology-driven tax solutions for transfer pricing, R&D tax credits, and tax provision.

CrossBorder Solutions is backed by leading institutional partners such as Insight Partners and Savant Growth. These firms have invested over $100m into the company to support ongoing growth.

Brooke Skinner
CrossBorder Solutions
+1 914-893-6047
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

CrossBorder Solutions Appoints MJ Masankay As New CEO

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.