Submit Release
News Search

There were 856 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,544 in the last 365 days.

Auditor’s Office Achieves Highest Possible Ranking for National Peer Review  

DOVER, Del. – State Auditor Kathy McGuiness announced today that the Delaware State Auditor’s Office officially passed its national peer review on Friday.

 

“I am thrilled to report that our office received the highest possible ranking on our peer review,” McGuiness said. “This result is a testament to the professional standards that our talented team upholds to provide Delawareans with transparency, efficiency and accountability in state government.”

 

A peer review is an examination done every three years of the audit work performed by one state auditor’s office by auditing peers from other states. For Delaware’s peer review this time, auditors from New Jersey, Colorado and Texas examined how well the Auditor’s Office adheres to national professional auditing standards, as well as to its own policies and procedures governing how engagements are conducted.

 

The Delaware State’s Auditor’s Office is a member of the National Association of State Auditors, Comptrollers and Treasurers (NASACT), which facilitates the peer review and coordinates the peer review team members. The goal of peer reviews is to monitor state Auditor’s Offices’ accounting and auditing practices to promote quality work.

 

“It’s so gratifying to receive acknowledgement from our peers of what I have always known: that our team excels at fulfilling our mission of looking out for Delawareans’ tax dollars,” McGuiness said. “I appreciate the peer reviewers’ diligence, and I thank NASACT for providing the opportunity for an objective professional assessment of our office.”

 

The new peer review can be found on the Auditor’s Office website here.

 

 

###

Contact:       

Alaina Sewell, Chief of Staff 

302-857-3931, Alaina.Sewell@delaware.gov

You just read:

Auditor’s Office Achieves Highest Possible Ranking for National Peer Review  

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.