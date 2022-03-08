Auditor’s Office Achieves Highest Possible Ranking for National Peer Review  

DOVER, Del. – State Auditor Kathy McGuiness announced today that the Delaware State Auditor’s Office officially passed its national peer review on Friday.

“I am thrilled to report that our office received the highest possible ranking on our peer review,” McGuiness said. “This result is a testament to the professional standards that our talented team upholds to provide Delawareans with transparency, efficiency and accountability in state government.”

A peer review is an examination done every three years of the audit work performed by one state auditor’s office by auditing peers from other states. For Delaware’s peer review this time, auditors from New Jersey, Colorado and Texas examined how well the Auditor’s Office adheres to national professional auditing standards, as well as to its own policies and procedures governing how engagements are conducted.

The Delaware State’s Auditor’s Office is a member of the National Association of State Auditors, Comptrollers and Treasurers (NASACT), which facilitates the peer review and coordinates the peer review team members. The goal of peer reviews is to monitor state Auditor’s Offices’ accounting and auditing practices to promote quality work.

“It’s so gratifying to receive acknowledgement from our peers of what I have always known: that our team excels at fulfilling our mission of looking out for Delawareans’ tax dollars,” McGuiness said. “I appreciate the peer reviewers’ diligence, and I thank NASACT for providing the opportunity for an objective professional assessment of our office.”

The new peer review can be found on the Auditor’s Office website here.

