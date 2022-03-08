Submit Release
Scutari Statement on Governor’s Budget Proposal

Trenton – Senate President Nick Scutari issued the following statement on Governor Phil Murphy’s Fiscal Year 2022-23 Budget Proposal:

 

“I welcome the Governor’s proposed budget to address the state’s fiscal needs as we emerge from the pandemic. His plan puts the focus on our shared priorities of making New Jersey more affordable, addressing the financial needs of working people and expanding the state’s economy.

 

“This is a fiscal plan we can build upon. We will work to develop a budget that finds savings and efficiencies so all our resources are used effectively.

 

“Our top priority will be property tax relief. We will review all proposals to find the best ways to reduce the tax burden on homeowners, businesses and renters.

 

“And we will make the strategic investments in the programs and services that improve economic opportunities for every resident of New Jersey. We will put in place a budget that addresses immediate needs and builds a better future.”

