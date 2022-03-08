Ruiz Statement on FY2023 Proposed Budget

Trenton – Senate Majority Leader M. Teresa Ruiz issued the following statement on the Governor’s FY 2023 Budget Address:

“I am encouraged by the Governor’s proposed budget, which prioritizes the needs of families in our state, with increases to school funding, investments in child care infrastructure and assistance for taxpayers excluded from statewide tax relief programs. With this year’s budget, we come one step closer to districts around the state reaching full funding. I look forward to the budget discussions and continuing the critical work of repairing and building new schools and ensuring the state has a robust child care system. I am grateful to have the Governor as a partner in efforts to address the learning loss compounded over the last two years. These efforts underscore our commitment as a state to invest in the next generation and work towards a day when all of our students and families have access to the highest quality education in the country.

“As a member of the Senate Budget Committee, I look forward to hearing from residents around the state as we enter into the budget process. I am confident the final product will be something we can all be proud of, a budget which represents the needs of our residents and offers support to those in our state who need it the most.”