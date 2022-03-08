Submit Release
News Search

There were 888 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,542 in the last 365 days.

Maryland DNR 2022 Photo Contest Now Open

Entries for Annual Contest Taken Until August 1, 2022

Photo of owl landing in marshy area

Photo “Short-eared Owl Hovering” by Mitch Adolph, submitted to the 2021 Maryland DNR Photo Contest

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is now accepting entries for its annual photo contest.

Photographers, novice or professional, can enter for the chance to win cash, park passes, and other great prizes.

Winning entries will be posted online, featured in the quarterly Maryland Natural Resource magazine, and placed in the next DNR wall calendar.

About 2,000 photos were submitted by 400 photographers in the 2021 contest. The winning images are posted on the DNR website.

Entries can include images from anywhere in Maryland featuring birds, insects, flora, recreation, scenic landscapes, and wildlife. A panel of judges will choose first, second, and third place winners for each of the four seasons; from among the first-place winners, an overall grand prize winner will be awarded. Social media users will also be able to select a “Fan Favorite” via the department’s Facebook page.

Photographers may submit up to three entries for $10 with additional entries (no limit) at $3 each between now and 5 p.m. on Aug. 1, 2022. All photos must be original and unpublished. The contest is open to residents and visitors alike, but only photos of Maryland will qualify to win.

The best overall photo receives a grand prize of $500 cash, a one-year Maryland State Park and Trail Passport, a complimentary magazine subscription, and five copies of the 2023 calendar. First, second, and third place winners also receive prizes. Interested photographers can visit the Photo Contest webpage to see contest rules and how to submit your entry. Good luck to all who enter!

You just read:

Maryland DNR 2022 Photo Contest Now Open

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.