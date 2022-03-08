Submit Release
Heritage Commission Book of the Week

In examining Delaware’s environmental past, “Man and Nature” provides a basic description of the extraordinary changes in the state’s natural world over the last four centuries. From the early days of European colonization, during which Delawareans had to overcome and adapt in the face of a strange new land, to the modern era, in which we now fight to preserve the health and natural beauty of our home.

– by William H. Williams

 

You can view and/or download a PDF version of this book here.

 

Find out more about the Delaware Heritage Commission here.

