Award-winning author Michael C. Fanning to publish second textbook about sustainable business strategy
Dubbed the king of start-up for his prolific entrepreneurial career, the author's new textbook aims to educate the next generation of sustainable entrepreneurs.
I believe that writing entrepreneurship textbooks such as Sustainable Business Planning is the blueprint the next generation will use to build start-ups that will achieve sustainable development.”HAMBURG, GERMANY, March 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michael C. Fanning, author of Business Creativity: Learning to Apply Creative Thinking to Build Successful Business Models, writes comprehensive course guidebooks in order to help impact-driven founders from emerging markets design and implement scalable business models. Since taking part in the autumn school for sustainable entrepreneurship in Germany back in 2018, he became a thriving sustainable entrepreneur advocating for the United Nations' 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). But it is when he signed a contract with the International Sustainability Academy to publish the second volume of the Fundamentals of Sustainable Entrepreneurship that he conducted in-depth research on the correlation between sustainability and entrepreneurship.
Fanning is also the author of Sustainable Business Planning, which is the second volume of a series of university-grade textbooks published under Philtech Business Academy's publishing house. Sustainable Business Planning is all about educating the next generation of sustainable entrepreneurs to build sophisticated technology-enabled business ventures that are not only bankable, but also sustainable. He is the founder and chairman of the board at Philtech Business Academy, which has become a global e-learning platform easily accessible to founders based in emerging markets across the globe.
Fanning founded Philtech Business Academy in Cape Town, South Africa, back in 2017. The idea came about while volunteering at a nonprofit organisation based in Cape Town where he went to underserved communities to facilitate motivational programs for the youth. The motivational talks where great, but they seemed quite shallow at times as they were very repetitive and lacked substance. For this reason, he started writing the first draft of the manuscript of Business Creativity, which would later become the first volume of the series of textbooks called the Fundamentals of Sustainable Entrepreneurship.
Philtech Business Academy was recognised by the African Union as top 50 innovations in education in 2021 for enrolling over 1900 aspiring entrepreneurs from South Africa, Gabon, Burundi, Nigeria, the United States, France and Germany. The EdTech company has now a new addition to its entrepreneurship curriculum with the release of Sustainable Business Planning, which will be the textbook supporting educational materials of an online course bearing the same name on the company's e-learning platform.
In 2020, Fanning stepped down as the CEO of Philtech Business Academy to fly to Germany where he would write and publish the second volume of the company's series of textbooks. By September that same year, Fanning appointed Devon J. Clark as new acting CEO of the EdTech start-up while he became Chairman of the board. Since then, Mazizi Njokweni has been appointed Vice President of Business Development and Kelly Slingers joined later as Director of Diversity and Inclusion. In 2021, the company raised $54 000 from the Financial Times and Seedstars to scale their IT infrastructure. And in 2022, PhilTech Business Academy also received $6650 grant funding from Africa's first accelerator for EdTech ventures, Injini.
By July 2021, the momentum of Philtech Business Academy stretched beyond South Africa as its founder, Michael C. Fanning became one of 2,000+ young global leaders representing 190+ countries at the annual Summit of One Young World, where each and every industry and sector was represented. Fanning participated in four transformational days of speeches, panels, networking and workshops where he also had the opportunity to address 16 000 people at the Olympiahalle, a multi-purpose arena located in Munich. During this summit, other notable celebrity speakers included Paris Hilton, Lewis Hamilton, Terry Crews and David Hasselhoff. And Fanning was also being counselled by influential, political, business and humanitarian leaders which, in previous years, have included Kofi Annan, Sir Richard Branson, Meghan Markle, and Emma Watson, among many others.
The One Young World Summit 2021 took place in Munich, Germany, from 22 - 25 July 2021, and saw young leaders from all corners of the world gather across the city’s most well-known venues, including Olympiapark, Olympiahalle and BMW Welt, where Fanning handed Ilka Horstmeier a signed copy of his award-winning textbook Business Creativity. Ms. Horstmeier is a Member of the Board of Management of BMW AG. The One Young World summit was also the opportunity for Fanning to introduce his second textbook titled Sustainable Business Planning to over 16 000 young global leaders as he took the stage to speak.
