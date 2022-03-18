ActiveOps Insights and Innovation Lab delivers ground-breaking research to change the future of workforce optimisation
The lab will address the demand we’re seeing for real-world AI analysis in business productivity. We are delighted to have had this opportunity to bring together a team of experts on this journey”READING, UNITED KINGDOM, March 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ActiveOps PLC, the leading provider of management process automation solutions, has announced the first output from its pioneering Insight and Innovations Lab. The lab has produced an algorithm that paves the way for true management process automation (MPA) by automating the way companies understand tasks and activities.
— Richard Jeffery, CEO and Founder of ActiveOps
The purpose of the Insight and Innovations Lab is to develop new MPA opportunities that will enable enterprise-level organisations to supercharge their operations. In this way, MPA allows organisational leaders to eliminate time-consuming data gathering and analysis, enabling them to focus on managing teams and deliver greater productivity and performance than ever before.
ActiveOps established the Insights and Innovation Lab through a Knowledge Transfer Partnership with Henley Business School and Innovate UK, ‘Innovate UK, the UK’s innovation agency, part of UK Research and Innovation, a non-departmental public body funded by a grant-in-aid from the UK government. The work at the lab involves designing experiments and prototypes that analyse operations trends to challenge assumptions and find new ways of understanding operations, making it easier for operations managers to make decisions and take action. The research will contribute to improving technology that will boost employee productivity – such as the new prototype that has been developed to help organisations easily identify standard times of core tasks.
Thanks to the innovative new algorithm the lab has created, ActiveOps customers will soon be able to establish standards for core work more effectively, so that they can forecast and plan with greater confidence, leading to even better results. Stuart Pugh, Chief Customer Officer, said, “Our first results from the lab are extremely exciting. Operations management is complex and, in turn, carries the bulk of the costs in a business. This new algorithm will eliminate the need for older time and motions studies, meaning our customers will establish the standards needed for core work more effectively. It will also mean that team leaders will have forecasting, planning, and even automation data. Only ActiveOps has the relationships, technology, and data to create these opportunities for enterprises to lead the future of operations.”
ActiveOps is testing the prototype algorithm with a view to incorporating AI and ML into its software, enabling real-time analysis of operations data. Ian Carter, ActiveOps’ Product Director for ControliQ, said, “This is a really exciting development that will help improve the decisions managers make. Building this algorithm into our ActiveOps suite of solutions means we can take data from many different places to get a complete view of the time it normally takes for people to complete an activity”
Richard Jeffery, CEO and Founder of ActiveOps, said, “The work from the lab will address the demand we’re seeing for real-world AI analysis in business productivity. We are delighted to have had this opportunity to bring together a team of experts on this journey, helping us to continue to identify new efficiencies for our customers.”
About ActiveOps
ActiveOps helps organisations turn operational management from a guessing game into a game-changing source of efficiency and value. Our workforce optimisation software (WFO) – provides real-time employee productivity intelligence, workforce management combined with a coaching methodology for a 360° view of your operations. For more information visit www.activeops.com
With more than 20 years of experience managing complex operations in labour- and knowledge-intensive industries such as banking and insurance, ActiveOps enables managers to transform productivity, secure employee wellbeing, and create a platform for confident, constant transformation and market leadership.
About Innovate UK
Innovate UK drives productivity and economic growth by supporting businesses to develop and realise the potential of new ideas. We connect businesses to the partners, customers and investors that can help them turn ideas into commercially successful products and services and business growth. We fund business and research collaborations to accelerate innovation and drive business investment into R&D. Our support is available to businesses across all economic sectors, value chains and UK regions. Innovate UK is part of UK Research and Innovation. For more information visit www.innovateuk.ukri.org
About Knowledge Transfer Partnerships (KTPs)
KTPs or Knowledge Transfer Partnerships http://ktp.innovateuk.org is Europe's leading programme helping businesses to improve their competitiveness by enabling companies to work with higher education or research and technology organisations to obtain knowledge, technology or skills which they consider to be of strategic competitive importance. The UK-wide programme is overseen by Innovate UK, the UK’s innovation agency, and supported by 16 other public sector funding organisations.
About Henley Business School
Henley Business School is a triple-accredited business school and part of the University of Reading. With campuses, offices and partnerships around the world, over 7,000 students from more than 100 countries and over 87,000 alumni from 165 countries, we are a truly international institution. Our courses are enriched by up to date knowledge, research and commercial experience, and aimed at students and professionals at every stage of their career – from undergraduate through to postgraduate, PhD, MBA, DBA and executive education.
www.henley.ac.uk
