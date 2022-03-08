Submit Release
News Search

There were 890 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,600 in the last 365 days.

2logical awarded Top 20 Global Leadership Training Company – Training Industry

2logical World's Best Leadership Training

2logical World's Best Leadership Training

For the third consecutive year, 2logical named world's best leadership training company

2logical is proud to be named the world’s leader in Motivational Intelligence-based Leadership Training Systems. ”
— David Naylor
ROCHESTER, NY, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Motivational Intelligence (MQ) has rapidly emerged as our most advanced understanding of why we, as human beings, act and react the way that we do. Motivational Intelligence has proven to be the critical difference between those who succeed and those who struggle. The research supporting the influence of Motivational Intelligence has already won a Nobel prize and been called one of the most significant scientific advancements of the 21st century.

2logical is proud to be the pioneer and world’s leader in Motivational Intelligence based training systems. With special thanks to our clients and partners throughout the world, this is 2logical’s third consecutive year to receive this prestigious designation. We are both humbled and thankful for this World Wide Recognition” - states Joe Gianni, 2logical’s CEO/President.

2logical’s training solutions are fueled by the most cutting-edge insights in neuroscience, cognitive psychology and 30+ years of unprecedented client results. Focusing on easy-to-use tools and techniques, 2logical teaches leaders how to increase the Motivational Intelligence of their teams to deliver improvements in employee mental health, performance, engagement and retention.

About 2logical
As a top 20 global development firm, 2logical has invested three decades, helping organizations successfully navigate through both good and challenging times. Fostered by the specialized knowledge and process needed to infuse motivational intelligence training into any organization, 2logical has become the recognized expert in the people-side of business.

Profiled in Forbes, Fortune, Harvard Business Review, Training Magazine, CLO Magazine, Entrepreneur, Fast Company, and INC. Magazine, 2logical has been retained by organizations in more than 95 countries and across every industry vertical to solve organizational issues and better engage their human talent.

www.2logical.com

David Naylor
2logical
+1 585-486-4141
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

Motivational Intelligence (MQ) - the DNA of a Growth Mindset

You just read:

2logical awarded Top 20 Global Leadership Training Company – Training Industry

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Insurance Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.