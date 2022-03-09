Stobox conducts Security Token Offering for agricultural firm Farmland Assets
We are excited to be working with the Stobox Team and expect to open new opportunities for investors around the world.”KYIV, UKRAINE, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stobox, a turn-key tokenization provider, has launched a Security Token Offering for Farmland Assets, an agricultural firm raising capital to purchase large blocks of rural farmland in agrarian States. The pre-sale at 30% discount is now open.
Farm Land Assets Inc. is engaged in acquiring prime agricultural land in the USA to harvest and sell profitable specialty crops. The goal of the Security Token Offering is to expand the business by purchasing more agricultural land at attractive prices and setting up farm operations on some of the most productive farmland in the world.
With the help of Stobox Digital Securities Dashboard, FarmLand Assets aims to raise $15 to 30 million to purchase prime US farmland and grow profitable cash crops. FarmLand Assets expects to deliver returns to tokenholders through yield from the crop harvest and farmland price growth. The company also intends to reduce risks through diversification to different regions and crops.
Farmland Assets has 100 years of combined business experience in agriculture and the import/export industry with a successful track record of start-ups, joint ventures, restructuring, financial turnarounds, acquisitions, divestitures, and multi-site management. The STO will be used to scale the company's business model.
"Food security or the availability to access quality food sources in cases of population density, pandemics, or natural catastrophes is becoming more critical every year. Agricultural land for food production is truly one of the most important assets in the world, with growing demand and shrinking acres for supply. We are excited to be working with the Stobox Team and expect to open new opportunities for investors around the world", says Robert Smith, Farmland Assets CEO.
"We are glad, — says Gene Deyev, CEO of Stobox — that more companies unrelated to blockchain are leveraging tokenization. Every entrepreneur should have access to this fundraising tool. Farm Land Assets Inc. is a fantastic business, which will definitely drive investor interest and promote the virtuous cycle of mutual interest between private companies and individual investors."
Stobox team has assisted Farmland Assets in structuring their STO and made it accessible to investors worldwide through the Stobox DS Dashboard.
Stobox is an award-winning tokenization provider supporting companies at all fundraising steps. Stobox has conducted an STO, offering the investors its own tokenized stock, STBX.
