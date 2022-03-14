Living In Unprecedented Times, Brandon Ford Offers Custom Ordering At MSRP
EINPresswire.com/ -- New car buyers will notice many empty spaces on lots at local dealerships, and managers at some dealerships say they expect inventories for new cars in 2022 to remain in short supply due to soaring inflation, a shortage of semiconductors, and other supply-chain issues.
There is hope for new car inventories to pick up by year-end and for the market to stabilize in 2023, although some auto dealers say that the way they’ll conduct business moving forward likely has changed for good.
Supply is one issue, price is a whole different story.
“We are living in unprecedented times where a customer can buy a car at MSRP, then turn around and sell the vehicle for a profit. Used cars are going for more than their original MSRP at the auction,” said Tom Murray of Brandon Ford. “Customers used to be concerned with driving off the lot and losing 20%, but now we are seeing customers trade-in cars and we are giving them what they paid for originally or even more due to these crazy market conditions.”
You’ve seen the news about dealers charging over MSRP, but Murray says that Brandon Ford does not charge over MSRP on retail verified orders.
“Meaning you can place an order for a vehicle equipped exactly the way you want, wait on average 8-12 weeks depending on the availability of the options you chose, and get a vehicle exactly the way you want while getting a ton of money for your trade-in,” said Murray.
This is also an optimal time for businesses to order vehicles and upgrade their work truck and van fleets. They can swap out of their old vehicles and get newer under warranty replacements at numbers they would be crazy to ignore.
“We’ve been taking verified retail orders from customers all over the country. And since we have the allocation to get these vehicles built, we’ve seen many arrive to the dealership in an expedited fashion, on an average basis as little as 8- 12 weeks from the order date. Our knowledgeable team works with customers to make sure they know what options are readily available, and we are committed to not adding additional markups or premiums to the MSRP. Customers can save big, shield themselves from market pricing, and maximize the crazy trade-in values we are able to provide right now," said Murray of Brandon Ford.
Murray says the benefits to special ordering a vehicle from Brandon Ford include:
• Allocation- with their size and volume, they have the available allocation to get your vehicle built
• Price Protection- Brandon Ford will not sell a verified retail ordered vehicle over MSRP, or add any dealer markups or premiums
• Timing- on average based on supply availability, Brandon Ford has orders arrive to their dealership in as little as 8-10 weeks from the order date
To learn more about special ordering you can visit Brandon Ford at https://order.brandonford.com/carresearch/CustomOrder/Ford/
Visit https://www.tampafp.com/category/automotive/ for auto news.
Tom Murray
