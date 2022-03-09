Bare Body Freedom Reality TV - Official Grand Launch Event
It is not only when we die that we are with the great spirit, it is also when we are naked on the land or at sea!”NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On April 10, 2022, at 12:00am UTC, the Official Grand Launch Event of BBFRTV (Bare Body Freedom Reality-TV) will be on the air and accessible without a subscription from the New Releases category on the BBFRTV subscription website at https://BBFRTV.tv and on smart tv‘s and mobile devices via the BBFRTV Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Roku TV, iOS and Android apps, making it possible for viewers worldwide to see the prolific body of integrity demonstrations of the harmlessness of the presence of the nonchalantly bare human body as it directly and solely relates to the promotion of the positive physical and psychological growth and health of humanity, and is produced specifically for this purpose by its creator, Ton Dou. - Critics Are Calling Bare Body Freedom Reality TV - “A Situational Nakedness Sensation!”.
— Ton Dou
Its seven channels of series and episodes include Music Au Naturel, Dance Au Naturel, Fitness Au Naturel, Situational Nakedness, Naked Crime Scene, Code Bare, and the Bare Body Freedom, because … journey, book and documentary. - NOTES: Bare Body Freedom Reality TV is the perfect name for this network of programs because bare body freedom is prevalent in all of the series and episodes, but it is also perfectly deceiving if it misleads people to expect to see end-to-end public nudity and wall-to-wall naked people to prove its point to no avail! Bare Body Freedom is not entirely about being completely bare, it is primarily about people having the freedom to be who they are, what they are and where they are at-will as they go harmlessly, respectfully, and responsibly about their business, up to and including being completely bare, without any issues!
QUOTES: "It is not only when we die that we are with the Great Spirit, it is also when we are naked on the land or at sea." Ton Dou "Bare Body Freedom is as natural and significant a human right and life choice as any other and should never be legislated as criminal behavior." Ton Dou "The responsible at will practice of wholesome nakedness in the light of day for the world to see, is precisely what the world needs to see." Ton Dou
Ton Dou Live * Performance Premiere, City-Scape Figure-Painting * Ton Dou Au Naturel , and United States Capitol * Bare Body Freedom Demonstration are among the previously held public integrity demonstrations produced to promote the cause.
