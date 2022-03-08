VRise Therapeutics, Inc. announces scientific presentations at the upcoming AACR Annual Meeting, 2022

CAMBRIDGE, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VRise Therapeutics, Inc., a precision oncology company, today announced that it is presenting at the upcoming AACR Annual Meeting 2022, April 08-13 at Ernest N. Memorial Convention Center, New Orleans, Louisiana.

VRise Therapeutics stated this is an inaugural scientific presentation for the company, where it will present two of its KRAS programs, VRTX126, a novel, highly selective and potent inhibitor of a KRASG12C and its KRASG12D program, including the tool compound, VRTX144.

Learn more about VRise targets at Vrisetx.com/science

Vrise Therapeutics, Inc., presentations at AACR Annual conference, 2022 include:

Abstract No: 2681

Presentation Title: Novel and Selective Inhibitors of KRASG12D

Session: Signaling Pathway Inhibitors

Session Date/Time: Tuesday Apr 12, 2022, 9:00 AM - 12:30 PM

Location: New Orleans Convention Center, Exhibit Halls D-H, Poster Section 25

Abstract No: 4107

Presentation Title: Discovery and preclinical evaluation of VRTX126, a novel, highly selective and potent KRASG12C inhibitor

Session: Clinical Research Excluding Trials

Session Date/Time: Wednesday Apr 13, 2022, 9:00 AM - 12:30 PM

Location: New Orleans Convention Center, Exhibit Halls D-H, Poster Section 31

About KRASG12D Program

KRASG12D program at VRise is targeted to develop a first-in-class, oral inhibitor for patients with advanced solid tumors, including pancreatic cancer. VRTX144, is a novel tool compound, with demonstrated selectivity and low-nano molar potency in KRASG12D mutant cell lines representative of hard-to-treat cancers. Combination studies, in-vitro, indicated synergic effect with drugs approved for pancreatic cancer. At present, there are no KRASG12D inhibitors in clinic and the company expects to nominate its lead asset by H2, 2022. For more information, please visit vrisetx.com/science.

About VRTX126 (KRASG12C Program)

VRTX126 is an Investigational, highly selective, potent, and orally available, small molecule inhibitor of KRASG12C, being developed for solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and colorectal cancer. In preclinical efficacy studies, VRTX126 alone demonstrated significant reduction of tumor burden, with early safety studies, indicating good safety margins. Combination studies of VRTX126 with other inhibitors affecting the RAS/RAF/MEK/TKIs pathway is ongoing, and early data shows potential for a broad range of combinations, in clinic. VRise is in the process of expediting the clinical development of VRTX126.

“VRise global research team, networked with our strong base in United states and Asia, enables us to accelerate the development of innovative medicines smartly, harnessing key experts and stake holders globally”, said Prashant K. Bhavar, Founder, VRise Tx. Uday Kumar S., Founder, VRise Tx added, “The mission at VRise is to achieve rapid proof-of-concept and positioning high quality assets for clinical development. VRise is actively exploring global partnership and collaboration opportunities in oncology”.

About VRise Therapeutics, Inc.

VRise Therapeutics is a precision oncology company, which aspires to bring transformative change to the lives of cancer patients. VRise is poised to take advantage of its global network, and access to technology bringing innovative medicines to patients, more efficiently. VRise KRASG12C (VRTX126) inhibitor is expected to enter clinical stage testing by H2, 2022. VRise is advancing its first-in-class KRASG12D inhibitor program for preclinical development and the company is also working on diverse novel biological targets in solid tumors adapting advance technologies, to accelerate its discovery portfolio.

For more information about VRise Therapeutics, visit us at www.vrisetx.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the business of Vrise Therapeutics, Inc.("VRise"). Any statement describing Vrise's goals, expectations, financial or other projections, intentions or beliefs, development plans and the commercial potential of VRise’s drug development pipeline, including without limitation of its KRAS G12C and KRAS G12D programs, is a forward-looking statement and should be considered an at-risk statement. VRise Therapeutics actual results or plans may differ materially from the anticipated results and expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements, due to various factors, including the risks and uncertainties inherent in biotech domain including drug discovery, clinical trials, drug development, and any commercialization and other risk factors identified from time to time in relation to the current line of business. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.

VRise Therapeutics Inc makes no representations as to, and no party shall be entitled to rely upon, the legal, regulatory, or tax implications of the data and or matters referred to herein, and neither VRise Therapeutics Inc nor any of its directors, officers, employees, or agents shall incur any responsibility or liability whatsoever to any party in respect of the contents or any matters referred to in, or discussed as a result of, this presentation and/or document.