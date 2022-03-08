Wes Bunch, CEO, and Chris Brandvik, COO, Bridgehead IT co-owners Bridgehead IT is headquartered in San Antonio, TX

Bridgehead IT has grown to serve locations within the United States and globally in countries such as Germany, Sweden, England, Thailand, and the UK.

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- San Antonio Technology Firm, Bridgehead IT, Expands Services Globally

Poised for Continued Growth in 2022

San Antonio, TX — Bridgehead IT, one of the largest technology firms in San Antonio, Texas, serves more than a thousand client locations globally. Established in 1999, what is now known as Bridgehead IT is led by local co-owners Wes Bunch, CEO, and Chris Brandvik, COO.

At the core of Bridgehead IT's success is cost-effective, scalable IT Management. With over 20 years of helping organizations improve efficiency, productivity, and cut costs, Bridgehead IT offers customized business solutions tailored to meet the needs of each client. Over the past three years, they have tripled in size, providing their clients access to 75 expert, on-staff technicians.

In recent years, to meet client demand, Bridgehead IT expanded its services led by teams of dedicated professionals in the areas of comprehensive managed cyber security, structured cabling, and customized application development. Furthermore, Bridgehead IT product offerings have expanded to include unified communications and collaboration, infrastructure as a service, and business analytics.

Since the start of the pandemic, Bridgehead IT has doubled its annual revenue and forecasts continued gains in 2022. Through expansion, Bridgehead IT has grown with their clients to further serve locations within the United States and globally in countries such as Germany, Sweden, England, Thailand, and the UK. Additionally, Bridgehead IT has acquired a new location where their headquarters will likely move later this year.

About Bridgehead IT

Established in 1999, what is now known as Bridgehead IT is led by co-founders Wes Bunch, CEO, and Chris Brandvik, COO. They are headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, and serve clients ranging from publicly traded, global entities to mid-sized local businesses. Bridgehead IT focuses on end-to-end, custom-tailored technology services engineered to meet business needs.

End-To-End Technology Solutions For Your Business