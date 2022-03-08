New Highly Anticipated Memoir Sheds Light on Overcoming Adversity, Stereotypes, and Abuse
EINPresswire.com/ -- Ignite Press announced the release of Survival Isn’t Mandatory: A Memoir, by international bestselling author and co-founder of Our Silent Voice, Janet Pfeifer.
The book is available on Amazon at https://amzn.to/3oRF9kO
Growing up in mid-century central California was not easy for Janet. Survival Isn’t Mandatory tells the story of triumph over fears, stigmas, and assaults. Written with humor, gripping honesty, and great wisdom, Janet’s story will resonate with many people.
To celebrate the launch of the book, the Kindle version of the book will be on sale for 99 cents for a limited time.
Janet Pfeifer is an author, as well as Co-Directing Editor of Our Silent Voice, a collaboration of authors dedicated to telling their stories of abuse and domestic violence in order to break the stigma of silence surrounding these acts. Her first book compilation, Our Silent Voice, became an international bestseller.
A former corporate manager and California Quality Award Examiner, she built her career by working with corporate leaders and client companies. She lives in Houston, TX with her husband and visits their children and eight grand-teens as often as they can. The grandsons voted to call her GranJan.
Janet can be reached at: www.oursilentvoice.com and mpjp@oursilentvoice.com
Visit Amazon at https://amzn.to/3oRF9kO to purchase the book and to learn more!
Malia Sexton
Ignite Press
+1 559-477-4202
signitepress@gmail.com