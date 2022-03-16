DICE Dental in Southampton, PA Extends Affordable Dentistry to Patients With & Without Insurance
DICE Dental in Southampton extends its affordable pricing to all patients, whether they have insurance or not.
“I founded DICE Dental about two years ago because I saw patients turned away from dental care they needed because they couldn’t afford it.”SOUTHAMPTON, PA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DICE Dental in Southampton is making affordable care accessible. The dentist extends its low pricing to all patients, whether they have insurance or not. Dental implants in Southampton start at $750, dentures start at $499, crowns start at $650, and extractions are only $99.
— Dr. Katie Alger
“I founded DICE Dental about two years ago because I saw patients turned away from dental care they needed because they couldn’t afford it,” says Dr. Katie Alger, owner and operator of DICE Dental. “We run a lean business model to ensure that we can keep costs low for our patients.”
By specializing in only four services, DICE Dental keeps overhead low. They also use state-of-the-art technology to enhance efficiency. All of this translates into tremendous cost savings for patients, sometimes in the hundreds of dollars compared to other Southampton dentists.
Dental implants are the most popular service offered by DICE Dental. A missing tooth is replaced by a durable titanium screw and color-matched crown custom-made in DICE’s office. These natural-looking restorations can last as long as 15 years.
Dentures are another popular service offered by DICE. Both conventional dentures and implant overdentures are available. Dr. Alger and her team will walk patients through the benefits of both options and help them decide which treatment is best for them.
To learn more about the affordable cosmetic dentistry services from DICE Dental in Southampton, visit https://dice-dental.com/southampton/. New patients are accepted. DICE also has locations in Springfield and Bethlehem Township.
About DICE Dental: DICE Dental is a cosmetic dentist in Springfield, Southampton, and Bethlehem Township, PA. The practice was founded by Dr. Katie Alger, a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania and Columbia University. She has made it her goal to reduce the barriers patients face when it comes to high-quality dental care. Using state-of-the-art technology, DICE offers dentures, implants, crowns, and extractions (DICE) to patients in a relaxed, comfortable, and accepting environment. To learn more, visit https://dice-dental.com/.
Dr. Katie Alger
DICE Dental
+1 484-993-6222
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
About DICE Dental