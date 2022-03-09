Kent Imaging and flagship product, SnapshotNIR, featured in latest issue of Executive Global magazine

Kent's CEO, Pierre Lemire

In an interview with Executive Global, Kent's CEO, Pierre Lemire, discusses the commercialization of breakthrough multispectral imaging technology, SnapshotNIR.

CALGARY, AB, CANADA, March 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kent is proud to have its CEO, Pierre Lemire, featured in Executive Global magazine. Executive Global offers a unique insight into the state of global business in the contemporary age, bringing together the most renowned business personalities and economists of the modern era. The magazine delivers the statistics, strategy, and foresight required to make informed business decisions within the global marketplace.

Kent Imaging is forging a path in diagnostic driven wound care with the rapid capture of actionable and documented tissue viability data and supporting informed treatment decisions. Read the insightful interview on the science behind Kent’s flagship product, SnapshotNIR, and how critical partnerships have helped strengthen the imaging device’s reach, creating a greater impact for clinicians and their patients across North America. As a proudly Canadian company, Mr. Lemire also shares his perspective on Calgary, Alberta emerging as a reputable hub for technology and innovation.

“I am thrilled to share Kent Imaging’s story with Executive Global,” says Pierre Lemire. “One thing that I’ve learned in my 30-plus years of building high-tech products is that there are always people out there who are willing to show you the way. It’s crucial to talk to others and connect with people who have been down a similar road.”

To read the article via Issuu, click here.

About Pierre Lemire

Mr. Lemire is a technology commercialization expert with over 30 years of experience in the high-tech world of imaging, his past roles as a CTO at Autodesk Inc, and co-founder of Calgary Scientific provide key experiences that he uses to guide Kent Imaging’s corporate strategy. His passion for building high-tech imaging products has been the driving force of his professional life.

About Kent Imaging, Inc.

Kent Imaging, located in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, is a leading innovator in near-infrared tissue oxygenation imaging, who develops, manufactures, and markets medical technology that supports real-time decision making in wound care, vascular and surgical subspecialties. Kent holds multiple patents in oxygen imaging technology and continues to provide innovative and advanced diagnostic imaging solutions to aid healthcare systems nationally and internationally. For more information about Kent Imaging, visit http://www.kentimaging.com/