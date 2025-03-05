Kent Imaging Mourns the Loss of Founder and Executive Chairman, Don Chapman

Kent Imaging is deeply saddened to announce the passing of its founder and Executive Chairman, Don Chapman, a visionary entrepreneur.

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, March 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kent Imaging is deeply saddened to announce the passing of its founder and Executive Chairman, Don Chapman, on February 28, 2025, at the age of 73. A visionary entrepreneur, Chapman’s remarkable career spanned several decades and included 11 successful tech-based ventures. Kent Imaging was his final project, which he led from its inception to becoming a market leader in near-infrared (NIR) imaging technology. His passing represents a profound loss to the company, the industry, and the countless individuals he mentored and inspired throughout his life. Chapman’s exceptional ability to recognize opportunities where others saw challenges was a defining trait of his entrepreneurial spirit.

Born on October 20, 1951, Don moved west from the Toronto area as a young adult and made Calgary his home. Known for his signature black attire and cowboy hat, he was always approachable and eager to share his insights and mentor others. He was a frequent guest lecturer at the University of Calgary, where he inspired future entrepreneurs with his expertise on business innovation.

Don’s journey with Kent Imaging began in the early 2000s when he discovered a promising prototype developed by the National Research Council of Canada (NRC). The prototype, which demonstrated how NIR light could assess oxygen concentration in human tissue, immediately captured Chapman’s attention. Recognizing the transformative potential of this technology for medical diagnostics, Chapman secured the rights to the early model and assembled a team of experts to turn the concept into a commercially viable product. This marked the birth of Kent Imaging.

Throughout his career, Don was committed to innovation, hands-on leadership, and building companies that made a difference. His vision and unrelenting dedication continue to guide Kent Imaging as the company advances toward even greater success. Don’s passion for technological advancement, quality, and improving lives will always be the driving force behind the company’s future.

We would also like to recognize Don’s significant contributions to the Alberta innovation ecosystem. Beyond his work with Kent Imaging, Don was a dedicated supporter of the province’s innovation landscape, serving as a reviewer for Alberta Innovates and IRAP (Industrial Research Assistance Program) proposals. His expertise and strategic insights played a vital role in identifying and nurturing high-potential projects that contributed to the growth of Alberta’s tech sector. Don’s commitment to fostering growth and supporting emerging technologies further solidified his legacy as a leader in Alberta’s entrepreneurial community.

“Don was a true visionary whose dedication, hard work, and commitment to improving patient care will never be forgotten,” said Pierre Lemire, CEO of Kent Imaging. “His passion for technology and innovation was unparalleled, and his leadership laid the foundation for the company we are today. We are deeply grateful for his guidance, and his legacy will live on in every product and patient we impact.”

Kent Imaging extends its heartfelt condolences to Don’s family and loved ones during this difficult time.

About Kent Imaging

Kent Imaging is a leading developer of non-invasive imaging systems that provide real-time data on tissue oxygenation. The company’s groundbreaking near-infrared (NIR) technology is transforming wound healing assessment and other medical applications, offering clinicians critical insights that aid in decision-making and improve patient outcomes. Kent Imaging is dedicated to advancing healthcare through innovative technology and improving lives globally.

