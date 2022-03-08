SurveyNow Data Analyst Eglante Rosser Highlights Popular Writing Skills

SurveyNow

MORRISTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eglante Rosser is a director of brand marketing SurveyNow Software, with experience managing global teams and multi-million-dollar campaigns. Her background in brand strategy, visual design, and account management inform her mindful but competitive approach. In this article, Eglante explains the most popular writing skills.

"We interviewed hundreds of HR professionals and found that these writing skills are the most sought after when creating your resume." Eglante Rosser stated. "With the number of candidates for high-paying jobs increasing dramatically, candidates need to stand out above their competition to make it to the initial interview."

Narration is normally presented in chronological order (through time). However, a good narrative contains more than just listing events in the order that they happened. Narration develops characters, describes a setting, entertains via a conflict, and ultimately a resolution. You don't just throw your story onto the page, you must have a point to the story.

Exposition is explanatory writing, presented with clarity, and credibility, often relying on a source for factual information, citing authorities who have good credentials or are experts in the subject. Meaning is found in the world, not in the dictionary. Bring the world into your story and use it to define your terms.

Descriptive paragraphs must avoid flat-out telling something. Adopt a strategy that makes your description into a story: move from far to near, left to right, old to new, or along with any other natural flow. Try dropping in a dramatic revelation along the way, like you were watching a movie unfold.

Comparisons can be made easier by drawing out a 't-chart' on a blank piece of paper, to make certain you have enough elements to compare and contrast. List the two items being compared at the top, and all the differences and similarities you can think of that will be compared, on the left and right sides of your page.

Persuasion is the art of letting people make up their minds. More is required than just your opinion or personal sense of conviction. You need to equip the reader with information, analysis, and context, so they can form their own opinions, make judgments, and perhaps take action.

Eglante Rosser has been with SurveyNow Software since 2020. She has joined the marketing and research efforts of many prominent companies across the world.

Eglante is a graduate of Rutgers University in 2008 with a degree in Business. She was born and raised in New Jersey and calls Morristown, NJ home.

