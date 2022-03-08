Submit Release
Amber Live! celebrates 100th Episode

Pictures of some of the famous guests who have been interviewed on Amber Live! including Charles Busch, Carole Baskin, Francois Clemmons, Maureen Van Zandt, Sherry Vine, DC Glenn, Mrs. Kasha Davis, and Hal Sparks

Famous guests who have been interviewed on Amber Live!

Amber LeMay interviews Tony Award nominee Charles Busch on Amber Live! Charles Busch is a legendary author, playwright, screenwriter and drag performer.

Amber LeMay interviews Tony Award nominee Charles Busch on Amber Live!

Photos of the cast and crew of Amber Live! Includes Emoji Nightmare, Duane Scott Cerny, Russell Dreher, Rocco Zamboni, and Rusty Peen

Photos of the cast and crew of Amber Live!

Amber LeMay is celebrating interviewing over 150 famous guests in just over two years, and it was all due to the pandemic.

BURLINGTON, VT, USA, March 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It began with the pandemic forcing a drag queen into lockdown in March 2020, and just over two years later, Amber Live! is celebrating 100 episodes as the leading drag queen comedy talk show on the Interwebs.

Streaming from Amber’s basement pandemic hideaway in Burlington, Vermont, the Amber Live! 100th episode on March 27th will feature clips of interviews and messages from many of our favorite guests such as Carol Baskin (Tiger King), Francois Clemmons (Mr. Roger’s Neighborhood), Maureen Van Zandt (Sopranos), Charles Busch (Tony award nominee and drag legend), and Mrs. Kasha Davis (RuPaul’s Drag Race).

Bob Bolyard plays Amber LeMay, the “Larry King” of drag queen interviewers. Amber uses her relaxed Vermont charm to allow the guests to tell their stories in their own words.

Helmed by producer Russell Dreher, the show has grown from a local Vermont production to an international presence, and Amber Live! has welcomed an impressive roster of guests from the worlds of entertainment, drag, politics and life (generally).

Supporting Amber, with comedy segments between interviews, have been the “Beaver Pond” players; Rusty Peen in Thinking ’n’ Drinking, Rocco Zamboni, Bitchin in the Kitchen with Lucy Belle LeMay, Cousins Crystal and Bones, Cousin Craig, and the show has also grown to include Chicago’s Duane Scott Cerny, and Vermont’s drag star, Emoji Nightmare.

Amber Live! streams every Sunday night at 8PM Eastern at AmberLive.tv or YouTube.com/AmberLive.

Press Contact: Russell Dreher at amberlemaylive@gmail.com

Note to Editors: Additional photos and video available upon request

AmberLive.tv or YouTube.com/AmberLive

Russell Dreher
Amber Live!
+1 646-232-3636
amberlemaylive@gmail.com

Amber LeMay Interviews Tony Award nominated, legendary drag performer, Charles Busch on Episode 97

