Turnkey Estate in Prime North Lake Tahoe Location to Auction In Cooperation with Tracy Cohn of Compass

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Overlooking Crystal Bay, 949 Fairview Boulevard will auction this month via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Tracy Cohn of Compass. Currently listed for $5.86 million, the property will sell No Reserve to the highest bidder regardless of the price. Bidding is scheduled to be held on March 25–30 via our online marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com, allowing buyers to bid digitally from anywhere in the world.

“This property is located in beautiful Incline Village, a prime area with easy access to some of the best skiing, as well being just 30 minutes from the Reno-Tahoe International airport. The home’s size and amenities lend itself to becoming a wonderful family home or vacation home,” stated Cohn. “With an already hot Tahoe market, we’re eager to get this property global exposure by way of Concierge Auctions’ database and Global Sale marketing, and build a competitive field of bidders come auction day.”

This sprawling estate overlooks Crystal Bay on Lake Tahoe’s serene north shore. This property is an ideal home base for year-round adventures and pays homage to its spectacular setting. The spacious, sunlit interior features walls of glass that frame the stunning forest and lake views. Set amongst the trees, a series of decks offer spaces for private yoga or meditation, family meals, or an evening cocktail party. Your Incline Village estate is meant to be shared. Two airy master retreats and two additional guest suites offer you and your guests privacy and outdoor access. Ski and bike trails surround you, but plenty of amenities await closer to home. Warm yourself by the stone fireplace with a bottle from your wine cellar. Work up a sweat in the gym followed by a swing in your virtual putting green. Or let yet another hour go by admiring the view from your deck. Additional features include: arched doorways and soaring ceiling heights; spa baths with enormous showers and platform soaking tubs; custom cabinetry; island and peninsula with bar seating; designer appliances; natural stone countertops; a wet bar; a 1000-bottle wine cellar; home office; gym and virtual putting green; mudroom and gear storage; boat/RV parking; and an attached, 4-car garage with additional uncovered parking—surrounded by 15 area ski resorts and just 45 minutes to Reno and Reno-Tahoe International Airport.

“We’re thrilled to be back in the Lake Tahoe area,” stated Alex Alavekios, business developer. “This property is a great fit for our platform, and with such a willing market and our combined efforts with Tracy Cohn and Compass, we’re confident that we’ll have a competitive auction at the culmination of our March Global Sale.”

The four-season resort town of Incline sits at the base of the Diamond Peak Ski Resort on the shore of Lake Tahoe’s Crystal Bay. This is country-club living at its finest, with residents enjoying activities and amenities of every stripe. From tennis to golf to fishing to spa-going, there is something for everyone in this stretch of the Tahoe National Forest. Shop and dine in Incline’s charming village. Try your luck at area casinos, some of which harken back to Sinatra’s Rat Pack days. In the summertime, swim and snorkel at Sand Harbor or honor the bard at the Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival, one of the very best in the country. Picturesque Emerald Bay State Park is only an hour away, and there are more than 15 ski resorts in the Lake Tahoe area.

949 Fairview Boulevard is available for showings daily 1-4PM and by appointment, and for private virtual showings.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for families in need.

Concierge Auctions offers commissions to the buyers' representing real estate agents. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, virtual tours, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. In November 2021, Concierge Auctions was acquired by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Realogy Holdings Corp., the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, holding a joint 80 percent ownership stake. Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. Since Concierge Auctions’ inception in 2008, it has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and conducted auctions in 46 U.S. states and 32 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which guarantees that for every property the company sells, a new home is funded for a family in need. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.