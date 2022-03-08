TONY "THE CLOSER" ROBINSON LAUNCHES BLACK-OWNED TELEVISION NETWORK - THE CLOSER TV NETWORK
TONY 'THE CLOSER' MAKES HISTORY WITH FIRST OF IT'S KIND BLACK OWNED TELEVISION NETWORKLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tony 'The Closer' Robinson launches The Closer TV Network, the first-ever Black-owned TV Network dedicated to educating minorities in real estate, financial literacy, and philanthropy, amongst other topics.
Former NFL player turned best selling author, real estate mogul, philanthropist, and social media personality Tony "The Closer" Robinson launches a first of kind television network, The Closer TV Network. Unhappy with other media platforms, Tony decided to remove all of his educational content and Youtube and create a platform where this content could live.
The Closer TV Network is committed to promoting black curators and talent content. The network is bringing educational, wealth, and lifestyle programming to the masses while educating production teams on making investments that curate collateral for their projects. The Closer Network is founded on the principle that creators are compensated and can control their work.
After going through the struggles of Hollywood prejudices, Tony quickly realized that the space and avenue for Black owned networks. According to the New York Times, of the Trillion-Dollar film industry, only about 7% is owned by black America. Hollywood loses roughly $10 Billion a year due to the lack of diversity in Hollywood. Tony hopes to capitalize on those losses.
As part of the new network launch, Tony The Closer and his significant other, CEO, author, creative director, and fashion mogul Nichole Lynel, will also be relaunching their famous 'Tony and Nichole 'It's Our Love' on the podcast this spring. The podcast will consist of conversations about various topics such as investments, generational wealth, family, relationships, and more.
In celebration of the launch of The Closer TV Network, Tony is giving one lucky person $5000 by simply subscribing to the network. At just $20 a month for a subscription, viewers will have access to all of Tony's educational courses as well as other exclusive content, including live streams, real estate training, and more. The Closer TV Network is available on Roku, FireTV, Apple TV, Android TV, and other streaming platforms worldwide. For more information and to sign up to The Closer TV Network, please visit https://tonytheclosertv.com/.
Derrian Perry
I AM PHRESHY BRAND
+1 4043608529
email us here