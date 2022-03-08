Readers of Hackney Publications Recognize Freeman Lovell as a Leader in Sports Law in Its Annual ‘100 Law Firms’ List
Besides recognizing law firms for their achievements, the portal is a resource for those in need of experienced, capable legal counsel in the sports law arena.
The Freeman Lovell sports group is led by Patrick Stubblefield, who works with student-athletes looking to take advantage of NIL laws, and other areas of sports law.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, US, March 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hackney Publications announced today that its readers have identified Freeman Lovell as one of a handful of law firms that are leaders in the sports law field in its annual Roster of “100 Law Firms with Sports Law Practices You Need to Know About.”
— Hackney Publications
Besides recognizing law firms for their achievements, the portal serves as a resource for those in need of experienced and capable legal counsel in the sports law arena.
The Freeman Lovell sports group is led by Patrick Stubblefield, who joined the firm last year in its Salt Lake City as a partner. Stubblefield, in particular, works with student-athletes looking to take advantage of NIL laws, film industry professionals at all levels of production, and entrepreneurs with “bold visions for their business.”
“Firms like Freeman Lovell stand out in the field and are responsible for creating and maintaining an efficient sports industry that delivers the best possible product to hundreds of millions of fans around the world in a cost-efficient manner,” said Holt Hackney, the founder of Hackney Publications, which has been publishing sports law periodicals for more than two decades.
Besides sports law, the firm is especially adept in the following legal areas:
• Business Formation and Tax Structuring
• Real Estate Acquisition and Leasing
• Employment Strategy and Compliance
• Legal Dispute Resolution
• Intellectual Property
• Contract Negotiation & Drafting
• Lending & Debt Financing
• Mergers and Acquisitions
• Securities Offerings & Investing
About Hackney Publications
Hackney Publications is the nation’s leading publisher of sports law periodicals. The company was founded by journalist Holt Hackney. Hackney began his career as a sportswriter, before taking on the then-nascent sports business beat at Financial World Magazine in the late 1980s. A few years later, Hackney started writing about the law, managing five legal newsletters for LRP Publications. In 1999, he founded Hackney Publications. Today, Hackney publishes or co-publishes 14 sports law periodicals.
Holt Hackney
hackney communications
+1 5126320854
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn