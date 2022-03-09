New Storytelling App Celebrates Neurodiversity Week with Book about Sensory Differences by Neurodivergent Creators
Wiggles, Stomps, and Squeezes Calm My Jitters Down A story about sensory differences
Neurodiversity Celebration Week takes place March 21 - 27, 2022
Acknowledging differences from a place of understanding and compassion empowers kids with sensory differences and helps them feel seen, known, and loved — just as they are.”MIDLOTHIAN, VA, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Make Momentos celebrates Neurodiversity Celebration Week with neurodivergent author Lindsey Rowe Parker, author of the award-winning book about sensory differences, Wiggles, Stomps and Squeezes Calm My Jitters Down.
Neurodiversity Celebration Week is a worldwide initiative dedicated to breaking down the societal stigma and general misconceptions about neurological differences like ADHD, autism, dyslexia, dyspraxia and other learning disabilities.
1 in 6 children struggles daily with sensory processing challenges, and neurodivergent people are more likely to have sensory differences. Sensory processing refers to the mechanisms of how we feel and using what we sense to understand the world around us.
“Picture books are a powerful tool to allow readers and listeners to learn about things that are complex in a way that is approachable and fun!” says author Lindsey Rowe Parker. “Partnering with Make Momentos to bring stories like Wiggles, Stomps and Squeezes Calm My Jitters Down to kids through the voices of their loved ones acknowledging these differences, is a beautiful way to let the child know they are seen. And that is even sweeter.”
Make Momentos, a new online storytelling platform, helps adults narrate digital books for children that can be read anytime, anywhere and passed on to future generations. “We want to make it easy and fun for families to stay connected,” says Michelle Booth, founder of Make Momentos. “Our vision is to do that through the power of storytelling.”
Grandparents, aunts, uncles and adult family friends are now able to purchase an e-book at MakeMomentos.com, record a personalized video message and an audio narration of the book and then send it to a child via a parent’s email address.
Making storytime inclusive of all students means choosing books with main characters from different cultures and family structures, as well as those with disabilities. This is a great place to start for parents and educators wanting to better understand and support neurodivergent kids, and those with sensory needs.
“Acknowledging these differences from a place of understanding and compassion empowers kids with sensory differences and helps them feel seen, known, and loved — just as they are” says Lindsey.
