Z3ddota.com opens Dota 2 boosting with new services
Dota 2 Boosting services are extremely popular among gamers. Learn more that z3ddota.com offers to customers.EDINBURGH, UNITED KINGDOM, March 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dota 2 is one of the most popular eSport games nowadays with more than 7 million active players (according to statista) across the globe. Dota 2 holds the title of the biggest prizepool game title - last year The International prizepool was more than 40 million us dollars. The game is extremely competitive and almost all dota 2 players are part of competitive matchmaking and everyone wants to be on top of the regional ranked leaderboard.
Every dota 2 account can have access to a matchmaking after playing 100 hours in normal matches and completing the first 10 calibration games. Once calibration is complete a player will have MMR - a rating in dota 2 which determines skill bracket. A player will also have a medal which is a visual representation of MMR. Each win will result in +20/30 MMR and each loss will remove 20/30 MMR as well. There is a ceiling each player can reach and can’t go higher without some help or coaching. This is when services like z3ddota.com can help.
About Dota 2 boosting services
Boosting or carry services in dota 2 are designed to help players reach their goals. There are coaches in any traditional sport. It happens that a lower skilled football team plays against a much stronger team. However, it is hard to archive in video games because matchmaking is controlled by algorithms and dota 2 matchmaking system tries to keep winrate around 50% - it means you have fair games and play against same skill players. However, if a player wants to progress then a player needs to play against lower skilled players as well as higher skilled players to learn something. That’s a problem in almost all competitive video games and dota 2 boosting is designed to help players to play on different skill brackets.
Dota 2 MMR Boosting service will help any player to increase MMR in no time. Professional players will play on behalf of a customer in order to achieve the desired MMR or medal. That will help anyone to save tons of time and play vs better players. Boosters are able to archive a much higher winrate compared to a regular player. Immortal player can have like 90% winrate on brackets from Herald up to Ancient. That makes dota 2 mmr boost a very popular and desired service among dota 2 players.
Dota 2 Duo boosting is the same as mmr boosting service but a customer plays shoulder to shoulder with experienced dota 2 boosters on the same team. Such service is more expensive and requires more time to complete but it is more popular as there is no need to share a gaming profile with anyone.
Z3ddota.com provides both mmr boosting an duo boosting for dota 2 players. Moreover, there are many other services to choose from. Boosters can help customers to get rid of low priority games or increase behavior score for any account. It is very important to have it above 6000 points to have better teammates. There are also services to save time such as unlock 2nd style for any arcana in game.
About Z3ddota.com
Z3ddota.com is a professional video games boosting service with more than 7 years experience in providing boosting and carry services for games. Z3ddota team has more than 30 top class dota 2 players in our team. The record is reaching the top1 Eu leaderboard for one of the customers.
Huge experience allows z3ddota to provide not only fast dota 2 boosting but also safe for each customer. Z3ddota’s boosters never chat in all chat or contact friends - only pure skill and good manners.
