Smoke Evacuation System Market: Rising patient preferences for minimally Invasive surgeries

Smoke Evacuation

smoke evacuation system market size was valued at $128.6 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $196.4 million by 2027 at a CAGR of 10.5% from 2020 to 2027.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Smoke Evacuation System Market by Product (Smoke Evacuators, Smoke Evacuation Pencils, Smoke Evacuation Filters, Smoke Evacuation Tubing and Smoke Evacuation Accessories), Application (Laparoscopic Surgeries, Orthopedic Surgeries, Medical Aesthetic Surgeries and Others), and End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Cosmetic Surgery Centers and Dental Clinics): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Surge in product availability and rise in electrosurgical procedures have fueled the growth of the global smoke evacuation system market. However, dearth of skilled professionals and technical concerns hamper the market growth. On the other hand, surge in patient preference for minimally invasive surgeries would open new opportunities in the coming years.

Medtronic, Plc

Conmed Corporation

Ethicon

Stryker Corporation

Ecolab

Pall Corporation

Coopersurgical, Inc.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Olympus corporation

Utah Medical Products, Inc.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

Among products, the smoke evacuation filters segment is projected to grow at the highest rate during the analysis period.

By application, others segment dominated the global smoke evacuation system market throughout the analysis period.

North America was the largest market in 2019, and is projected to maintain its lead until 2027.

By end user, the hospitals segment is projected to dominate throughout 2027.

Table of Content:

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools & models

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS/TOP PLAYER POSITIONING

3.4. PORTER’S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.3. Opportunities…

