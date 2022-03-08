More about Board of Public Health March (2022) Meeting

NEWS ADVISORY

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

March 8, 2022

Board of Public Health March Meeting

Meeting to be Held Virtually

ATLANTA – The Board of Public Health will hold its March meeting for the Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) Tuesday, March 8, 2022. This meeting will be held virtually.

WHEN: 1 p.m. – 3 p.m., Tuesday, March 8, 2022

WHERE: Virtual meeting – login details below

MEDIA: Members of the media and public may attend.

AGENDA: The agenda can be found at https://dph.georgia.gov/document/document/dph-board-public-health-agenda-382022/download

LOGIN: https://zoom.us/j/99283601403