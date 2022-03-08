REV Launches as Balanced Alternative to Social Media Platforms
The rising platform aims to redefine social media through the free exchange of ideas and expression.
We keep our politics to ourselves and respect the rights of others as we expect the same.”FLOWER MOUND, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- REV, a social media platform striving to promote balance and restore freedom in exchanging ideas and expression, has officially launched and is now live. Over the last four years, the REV team has dedicated themselves solely to building a social media platform that seeks to solve the unbalanced issues that are prevalent among leading platforms in the industry. REV is the alternative that respects all opinions, favored or unfavored by either side of the spectrum, to encourage a constructive line of communication.
— REV Founder and CEO Shastina Sandman.
On REV, members can feel free to decide how to present themselves without unjustified and unconstitutional restrictions that users are usually subjected to on other social media platforms. REV looks to provide an experience that includes all of the features that users have come to love and expect, without the invasive and overreaching policies that actively suppress the exchange of individual beliefs and opinions.
REV is built by those who believe in protecting free speech and that right to express one's opinion surpasses the content unless that content is a potential cause for harm. REV believes in individual liberty and that the audience can research what it wants to hear or believe. With such a politically divided world and social media platforms appearing to cater to "the left" or "the right," REV decided to be part of the solution and create an alternative platform respectful of all opinions regardless of an individual's personal beliefs.
The REV team is incredibly proud to offer a more personalized platform experience without the all-too-common social media restrictions. In other words, "we keep our politics to ourselves and we respect the rights of others as we expect the same," said REV Founder and CEO Shastina Sandman.
"We sought to redefine social media and present what it intended to be. A place where people feel comfortable discussing, debating, and exchanging views freely regardless of the topic, as long as their words do not encourage, promote, or result in criminality or harmful and unlawful actions."
REV encourages users to break free from the restrictions of the Big Tech industry and enjoy social media the way it was meant to be. Anyone can join REV today by visiting https://theREVapp.com.
