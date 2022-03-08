Dallas Plastic Surgeon, Dr. Rod J. Rohrich, Hosts the Dallas Rhinoplasty and Dallas Cosmetic Meetings

Dr. Rod J. Rohrich Lectures at Dallas Rhinoplasty and Cosmetic Meeting

Dallas plastic surgeon and meeting Chair, Dr. Rod J. Rohrich hosts the 2022 Dallas Cosmetic Surgery and Medicine Meeting and the Dallas Rhinoplasty Meeting.

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dallas plastic surgeon and meeting Chair, Dr. Rod J. Rohrich, hosts the annual Dallas Cosmetic Surgery and Medicine Meeting, March 10th and 11th, 2022 followed immediately by the Dallas Rhinoplasty Meeting, March 11th to 13th, 2022.

The Dallas Cosmetic Surgery and Meeting includes panel discussions, video feeds with expert commentary, live demonstrations, and a unique cosmetic anatomy lab which gives participants direct, hands on experience. Presentations are prepared by highly experienced surgeons and providers and will cover the latest trends and offer expert guidance on advanced applications of cosmetic treatments with a special emphasis on evidence-based medicine.

The annual meeting, which is open to board certified plastic surgeons, facial plastic surgeons, otolaryngologists, oculoplastic surgeons, dermatologists, residents, aestheticians and other non-physician providers, will focus on advances in topics such as non-invasive cosmetic procedures, fat removal, skin tightening, cellulite treatment, dermal fillers, lasers, and the latest advances in skin care.

"The Dallas Cosmetic Meeting offers unprecedented opportunities for surgeons to enhance their skills and understanding of cosmetic surgery by learning and interacting with the Masters in the field of cosmetic surgery and medicine," says Dr. Rohrich.

The Dallas Rhinoplasty Meeting, taking place immediately afterwards, covers a wide range of topics from the fundamentals of nasal anatomy to complex surgical procedures and detailed analysis of revision rhinoplasty. Formats include lectures, discussion panels, video review, Q&A sessions, and also features a unique, anatomy lab which is a key component of the meeting. This year’s emphasis will be on recent technical refinements in preservation rhinoplasty.

"The Dallas Rhinoplasty Meeting is a hands-on global meeting where participants can see, learn, and perform rhinoplasty alongside leading rhinoplasty experts, some that pioneered modern rhinoplasty techniques," explains Dr. Rohrich. "The meeting is significant in that many renowned rhinoplasty surgeons gather together and discussion focuses on what works to provide the best, optimal, long term results."

Over its 39 year history, the Dallas Rhinoplasty Meeting has become the key international event for surgeons worldwide as a unique educational venue for sharing the latest techniques and advancements in rhinoplasty. The meeting has brought about crucial shifts in the field such as the widespread adoption of the "open approach," which is now considered the primary method for performing rhinoplasty surgery today. The meeting also inspired the textbook "Dallas Rhinoplasty: Nasal Surgery by the Masters," now it is 3rd edition, edited by Drs. Rohrich, Adams, and Ahmad and is used as the rhinoplasty textbook in plastic surgery educational programs internationally.

Both meetings are attended by cosmetic surgeons and rhinoplasty specialists from around the world.

"The movement toward evidence-based plastic surgery and safety in outcomes doesn’t have a concrete end," explains Dr. Rohrich. "This is truly a change in the way we practice our profession - a change that sets the stage for continual advances and improvements, always with an awareness of our perpetual duty to assure the safety and satisfaction of our patients."

About Rod J. Rohrich, M.D., F.A.C.S.

Dr. Rod J. Rohrich is a board certified plastic surgeon in Dallas, Texas. He is considered one of the most influential surgeons in this century. He was named the top plastic surgeon in America by Newsweek in both rhinoplasty and facelift surgery in 2021 Dr. Rohrich is a Clinical Professor of Plastic Surgery at Baylor College of Medicine. He was the first Chair of the Department of Plastic Surgery as well as the first plastic surgeon selected as a Distinguished Teaching Professor at UT Southwestern Medical Center. He graduated from Baylor College of Medicine with high honors, and completed his plastic surgery training at the University of Michigan Medical Center and fellowships at Massachusetts General Hospital/Harvard (hand/microsurgery) and Oxford University (pediatric plastic surgery). He is Chair of the Dallas Rhinoplasty Meeting, Founding Chair of the Dallas Cosmetic Surgery and Medicine Meeting, Founding Member of the Alliance in Reconstructive Surgery, and a Founding Partner of the Dallas Plastic Surgery Institute.

He is Editor Emeritus of the Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery Journal, the most respected global peer reviewed plastic surgery journal and Founding Editor-in-Chief/Editor Emeritus of the first open access peer reviewed plastic surgery journal, PRS Global Open. Dr. Rohrich has published over 1000 peer reviewed articles and seven textbooks in plastic surgery including a best-selling medical book entitled The Facial Danger Zones. Dr. Rohrich recently published an innovative cosmetic surgery video atlas - Cosmetic Surgery by the Masters.

Dr. Rohrich also served as president of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), the largest organization of board certified plastic surgeons in the world. He repeatedly has been selected by his peers as one of America's best doctors. He received the ASPS Special Achievement Award and on three occasions has received one of his profession's highest honors, the Plastic Surgery Foundation (PSF) Distinguished Service Award, which recognizes his contributions to education in plastic surgery. In addition, he has also been recognized by the PSF with the Plastic Surgery Foundation Distinguished Career Researcher Award for his contributions to plastic surgery research and innovations.

