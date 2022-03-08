COMFORT SUITES PARADISE ISLAND WINS SECOND CONSECUTIVE BOOKING.COM TRAVELLER REVIEW AWARD
Award-winning hotel recognized again for exceptional service and valueNASSAU-PARADISE ISLAND, BAHAMAS, March 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the second straight year, Comfort Suites Paradise Island has earned a Booking.com Traveller Review Award, further cementing the reputation and appeal of the family-friendly Bahamas hotel.
The popular all-suite property also won the coveted Traveller Review Award in 2021, and previously captured the Guest Review Award of Excellence honor consecutively in 2014 and 2015.
President & CEO of Booking.com Glenn Fogel noted that, “This award is proof that you’ve consistently exceeded travelers’ expectations.” Recipients of the prestigious Booking.com Traveller Review Award received an average review score between 8 and 10 during the 2021 review period.
Having celebrated 30 years of operations in July 2021, Comfort Suites Paradise Island continues to receive high praise as an excellent choice for quality, affordable accommodations on Paradise Island in The Bahamas. For more than 13 consecutive weeks, reviews from leading global travel website Tripadvisor rank the hotel as the top choice for “Best Value” among 14 options of places to stay on Paradise Island.
Jermaine Wright, General Manager of Comfort Suites Paradise Island, commended the hotel’s dedicated staff on their exemplary service. He said, “We are extremely proud of our unique and amazing team members who consistently strive to meet and exceed guest expectations!”
Travelers may book now through April 15, 2022, and travel from now through August 31, 2022, to take advantage of Comfort Suites Paradise Island’s “4th Night Free” promotion, which affords guests a complimentary fourth night (not including fees) with three paid nights. This promotion includes food and beverage credits of up to $200 per room, based on length of stay, which can be used at the hotel’s Crusoe’s Restaurant, Splash Pool Bar, and Bamboo Lobby Bar.
Comfort Suites Paradise Island also continues to offer free COVID-19 Rapid Antigen testing to all international guests for return travel to the United States.
Guests at Comfort Suites Paradise Island are entitled to complimentary use of the facilities at neighboring Atlantis Paradise Island Resort, including Aquaventure water park, pools and beach access. Advanced booking of at least one day is required to receive access to Atlantis’ Aquaventure water park. A daily complimentary hot à la carte breakfast is available for all guests. Additional value-added amenities such as free Wi-Fi and free parking are standard at the family-friendly hotel; along with its popular Kids Stay, Play & Eat Free program, which allows children aged 11 and under to stay free (in a room with an adult) and to eat free with a paying adult at Crusoe’s Restaurant.
For more information about Comfort Suites Paradise Island, call +1 242 363-3680 (direct), +1 855 603-1105 (toll free) or email sales@comfortsuitespi.com.
About Comfort Suites Paradise Island
Comfort Suites Paradise Island is an all-suite hotel located on Paradise Island, The Bahamas. The hotel provides affordable accommodations and access to the facilities at the famed Atlantis Paradise Island Resort, including Aquaventure water park. Comfort Suites Paradise Island features 223 renovated junior suites that include flat-screen cable televisions and free wireless internet access, plus complimentary breakfast daily. For further information about one of the most family-friendly, affordable hotels on Paradise Island, visit www.comfortsuitespi.com.
Darcel Choy
Marketplace Excellence
+1 201-861-2056
