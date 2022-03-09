JOANN Acquires Industry-Leading Digital Printing Textile Platform Provider WeaveUp
Acquisition accelerates JOANN’s digital textile printing and sourcing capabilities
We believe that WeaveUp’s powerful platform services will bring JOANN’s fabric offerings into a new realm and we are proud to announce this investment.”DURHAM, NC, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WeaveUp, the software platform that enables customers to realize the full potential of digital textile printing, has been acquired by JOANN, the nation’s category leader in fabrics and sewing. JOANN has been a client of WeaveUp since 2017, and it was immediately clear that the companies shared a common vision for the promise of digital print technologies. JOANN first invested in WeaveUp in 2019, and now believes there is an opportunity to create even greater value by partnering even closer with the WeaveUp team.
— Wade Miquelon, President & CEO of JOANN
“It’s been a great partnership from the start,” said Flint Davis, President of WeaveUp. “The past five years have shown me that the JOANN team has the vision, the commitment, and the resources to propel digitally printed textiles forward into the mainstream. This acquisition allows us to accelerate the speed of our platform development and to continue to drive innovation in the on-demand product space.”
WeaveUp’s SaaS platform helps companies leverage the advantages of digital textile printing. Its comprehensive array of product modules includes design upload, design management, product customization, design licensing, commission management, print room automation, and hybrid rotary / digital sourcing solutions. The WeaveUp platform enables the rapid prototyping, sampling, and short-run production that the textile industry has lacked in moving toward a digitally enabled future.
“We are excited to continue expanding JOANN’s capabilities in the digital textile printing space and look forward to offering products that are printed on-demand with the best technologies available,” said Wade Miquelon, President & CEO of JOANN. “We believe that WeaveUp’s powerful platform services will bring JOANN’s fabric offerings into a new realm and we are proud to announce this investment.”
JOANN’s ownership means WeaveUp will have deeper resources to provide better service and deliver more rapid feature releases and new product development for our SaaS clients. Planned enhancements include: additional ways to upload and customize designs, a new, more flexible way to incorporate our platform into your website and a new platform for companies that want to streamline and accelerate product development.
About WEAVEUP
WeaveUp’s mission is to enable companies and customers to realize the full potential of digital textile printing by providing industrial strength, end-to-end customization and production solutions. WeaveUp, founded in 2015, is headquartered in Durham, NC. WeaveUp. WeaveUp’s global network of clients includes industry leading B2B and B2C businesses in the textile, retail, apparel, window covering, and hospitality verticals For more information, please visit https://solutions.weaveup.com/
About JOANN
For more than 75 years, JOANN has inspired creativity in the hearts, hands, and minds of its customers. From a single storefront in Cleveland, Ohio, the nation’s category leader in sewing and fabrics and one of the fastest growing competitors in the arts and crafts industry has grown to include 848 stores across 49 states and robust e-commerce business. With the goal of helping every customer find their creative Happy Place, JOANN serves as a convenient single source for all of the supplies, guidance, and inspiration needed to achieve any project or passion.
Steve De Santis
WeaveUp, Inc.
+1 443-540-4201
steve@weaveup.com