Time to close the glaring gender gap in aviation and celebrate women in the sector
Aviation businesses are backing a campaign to celebrate the role women play in the sector and finally close a gender gap in the industry.BRIGHTON, EAST SUSSEX, UNITED KINGDOM, March 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Women have been flying planes since 1908 and yet in 2021, only 6% of fully qualified pilots in the US were women according[1] to the Pilot Institute, less than 3% were mechanics and less than 5% flight engineers.
In the UK, the Civil Aviation Authority’s most recent statistics show only 4% of pilots are female.
These gender gaps are not restricted to the flight deck. Statista, in a 2022 report, says only 6% of CEOs and COOs of the top 100 airlines in the sector are female.[2]
Chapman Freeborn, a global air charter business, is highlighting the issue, with a campaign to raise the profile of women in the industry – which has won backing from major names in the industry.
Catriona Taylor, Group Passenger Operations Director at Chapman Freeborn, said: “Aviation is a vibrant and exciting industry to work in but there’s a growing realisation that more must be done to close a gender gap that has been with us for far too long.
“Businesses in the sector are increasingly focused on addressing that issue, but if change is to happen at the speed required then we all need to work together to raise the profile of women in the sector, increase representation at board level and encourage more women into the industry.
“We can sense that the dial is moving but we all need to push harder to make it happen.”
Women make up 45% of employees at Chapman Freeborn – an 8% increase on last year. The company has also recorded a 17% increase in women in leadership and managerial roles compared to 2021.
Businesses across the industry share a desire to close the gender gap and raise awareness of the roles available to women in aviation:
Alison Addy, Head of External Engagement and Policy, London Gatwick Airport
“Large parts of the aviation industry are still male dominated, but this is starting to change. It’s fantastic that half of Gatwick’s latest intake of engineering apprentices are female and I’m noticing more and more women in operational roles across the airport that may have traditionally been filled by men.
“We still have some way to go, particularly in engineering, technical and IT specialist roles. We know the organisation will only benefit from having a truly diverse workforce and we plan to achieve this through a range of recruitment, training and retention practices.”
Vilma Vaitiekunaite, Chief Communications Officer, Avia Solutions Group
“I do believe that we are part of a historic moment where we are about to see the emergence of a breaking point for women in the industry.
“It’s overdue because I believe that aviation needs a greater input of female energy to make it a truly modern and up to date industry.”
Marion Geoffroy, Managing Director of Wizz Air UK
“At Wizz Air, we are committed to making aviation a more diverse environment and understand the importance of having female role models, whether in pilot roles or across leadership positions.
“One of our top priorities is to encourage more women to consider a career as a pilot. We have already been sending our female pilots to schools across the UK to act as role models, and we also offer a Cabin Crew to Captain programme which supports existing cabin crew members to obtain a commercial pilot licence.”
Lynne Clark, easyJet London Gatwick Base Captain
“As a female pilot, I believe it is extremely important that young girls have visible role models so we can continue challenging gendered biases and inspire the next generation to become a pilot or study a STEM subject.
“easyJet is working hard to tackle the gender imbalance in our industry through initiatives including our Pilot School visits.
“While we have made promising progress, there is still work to do. Increasing diversity in all forms in the flight deck is a long-term focus.”
Robin Hadfield, Director, The Ninety-Nines Inc (International Organization of Women Pilots since 1929)
“I feel the future for women in the aviation industry is very bright. There is a need for pilots in general and this is a great time to work together to correct female underrepresentation.
“It’s not just pilots, however. We particularly need to build upon the 3% of women airline executives and 1% of airline captains. We should encourage women to do whatever they really want to do!”
Rita Rams, cadet on the Integrated Airline Transport Pilot Licence Course at L3Harris Airline Academy
“As someone who was looking at a career in aviation, seeing the number of female pilots and role models marketed by pilot training companies provided me with reassurance that a career as a pilot is achievable.
“I am now in the advanced part of my training, which means that I will be a fully qualified airline pilot in 16 weeks.
“Training has been challenging and rewarding, but gender has made no difference in developing any of the capabilities and competencies the course requires. I have loved every second of it.”
